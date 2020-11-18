PUBG Mobile India Is Going Live Soon And There Is Good News About Your Old PUBG Mobile User IDs

Ever since it was confirmed a few days ago that gamers in India will get a new version of PUBG Mobile game called PUBG Mobile India, there has been growing expectation about how the game is shaping up. We do not know much at this time in terms of then PUBG Mobile India will actually be rolling out, but it is now being reported that your existing gamer IDs that you used for PUBG Mobile before it was banned, will be carried forward for PUBG Mobile India as well. That means, no need to create a separate ID when you start to play PUBG Mobile India, and you carry forward all achievements, rewards, skins and more.

PUBG Corporation and the parent company KRAFTON have been working with Microsoft to use the Microsoft Azure cloud services to host the PUBG Mobile game data. It was in October 2017 when PUBG shifted to Microsoft Azure from Amazon Web Services for the Xbox version of the game, and it is now expected that all mobile, PC and console versions of the game will use Azure, if not already. Website Insider Sports also reports that for any gamer IDs that had already received a ban, will not be migrated for the PUBG Mobile India game.

Earlier this month, PUBG Corporation announced that a new game called PUBG Mobile India is in the works. They say various aspects of the game have been tweaked for India. “Various aspects of the game will be customized for Indian gamers, such as the game now being set in a virtual simulation training ground, new characters automatically starting clothed, and green hit effects to reflect the virtual nature of the game. More importantly, the company will include a feature that places restrictions on game time to promote healthy gameplay habits for younger players,” says the developer, in an official statement.

PUBG Corporation’s parent company KRAFTON will also be investing $100 million in India to push video games, esports as well as the entertainment and IT industries. Also, the PUBG Mobile India game will be under a new Indian subsidiary. At this time, we do not exactly know when the PUBG Mobile India game will actually release. The developers have only said the game is “coming soon”, at this time. It is also not clear at this time whether PUBG Corporation or its Indian subsidiary have the necessary approvals and permissions from the Government of India, or await the same.