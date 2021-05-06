PUBG Mobile India is Now Battlegrounds Mobile India: New Logo, Underage Usage Terms Updated

PUBG Mobile India has a new name – Battlegrounds Mobile India. Krafton, the Korean publishers of PUBG Mobile, has officially announced Battlegrounds Mobile India in the country. The move comes after keen spotters of the game noticed that the official social media pages and the YouTube channel of what once used to be PUBG Mobile have been updated with a new name and logo. The general theme of the logo seems in line with what PUBG Mobile used to be once upon a time, but this time, all content from the game’s online presence appears to have been wiped clean – thereby giving the game a clean sheet for a fresh start in India.

In an official release, Krafton states that Battlegrounds Mobile India will offer a “world class AAA multiplayer gaming experience”, further adding that it will feature “exclusive in-game events like outfits and features, and will have its own esports ecosystem with tournaments and leagues.” However, gamers who frequently participated in international PUBG Mobile events through the game would be disheartened to note that Krafton has already confirmed that Battlegrounds Mobile India will only be available to play within India. Therefore, it is likely that the game will work similar to Game For Peace, the parallel port of the game that Krafton operates in China.

In what is also a clear nod towards prerequisites that may have been set by central authorities in India, a Krafton spokesperson states, “With privacy and data security being a top priority, (we) will be working with partners, to ensure data protection and security at each stage. This will ensure privacy rights are respected, and all data collection and storage will be in full compliance with all applicable laws and regulations in India and for players here.” The publisher has also put up an updated document detailing the game’s terms and conditions, which now includes limitations on the amount of time and money that underage players of the game can spend on it.

Owned by Korean publishing house Krafton, the erstwhile PUBG Mobile was banned in September 2020 after the Indian central government deemed it to be among over 250 apps with ties to China, and therefore a potential threat to Indian users. Since then, innumerable reports had claimed senior officials in the PUBG Corp (now Krafton) hierarchy to have been in talks with ministry officials in India – but to no avail. Subsequent reports of varying speculations had persisted, but the official relaunch of the game finally comes about eight months after PUBG Mobile was initially banned.

Battlegrounds Mobile India will have a pre-registration period for the game, and is slated to open for all, soon. For further details, Battlegrounds Mobile India’s social pages and new website should offer gamers further clarity.

