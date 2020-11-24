PUBG Mobile India Launch Expectations Grow as Company Registers Officially in India

PUBG Mobile India's return to India has been confirmed after the popular mobile battle royale game was banned in the country due to its ties with Chinese company Tencent Gaming. It now appears that the launch may happen shortly as PUBG India Private Limited has been officially registered as a company with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs with a paid-up investment of Rs 5 lakhs and authorised capital of Rs 15 lakhs. According to a post by LiquipediaMemphiz on Instagram, the Indian arm of the PUBG Corporation that is owned by South Korea-based Krafton, will have two directors - Sean (Hyunil) Sohn and Kumar Krishan Iyer. Sohn is also the head of corporate development of the South Korean-based gaming company.

The post on Instagram further reveals that PUBG India Private Limited completed official registration in India on November 21. The company has been registered in Bengaluru, which is likely to be the new headquarters of the Indian subsidiary of the PUBG Corporation. Notably, pre-register for PUBG Mobile India has reportedly begun via the TapTap app. PUBG developers; however, have not confirmed its association with the gaming platform. Nonetheless, the official registration of PUBG India Private Limited will come as good news to several fans who have been eagerly waiting for the return of PUBG Mobile India. Before the ban, PUBG Mobile was incredibly popular in India as 25 percent of its global gamer base resided the country. According to analytics firm SensorTower, PUBG Mobile had more than 175 million game installation in India until September, that is, just before the ban was announced.

Previously, PUBG Mobile India distributor PUBG Corporation had also stated that the company would be investing $100 million in the country to push video games, esports as well as the entertainment and IT industries. As the name suggests, the battle royale game will launch with several India-specific tweaks. Additionally, the company has been working closely with Microsoft to use the Microsoft Azure cloud services in order to ensure the safety of users data. It was further reported that the new version of the mobile game would work with existing PUBG Mobile-ID. That means, earlier PUBG Mobile users will not be required to create a separate ID when they start playing PUBG Mobile India.