PUBG Mobile India May Launch Soon as Welcome Reward Allegedly Spotted in PUBG Mobile Global Beta

PUBG Mobile will come back to India as PUBG Mobile India, a specifically tailored version of the game that will comply to all the laws and regulations in the country. However, last solid information that came our way was the company waiting on approval from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). Now, multiple reports are saying that PUBG Mobile India's welcome gift has been spotted in the global version of PUBG Mobile.

Multiple tipsters online have allegedly spotted PUBG Mobile India's welcome gift inside the global PUBG Mobile game. This will be offered to all the players downloading and playing PUBG Mobile India at the time of launch (whenever that may be). The gift reward, according to online tipsters will be a reward crate which would include an Anarkali Headgear, an Anarkali Set, and a Classic Crate Coupon that offers players a free Classic Crate. It is important to note that these rewards have been spotted in the global version of PUBG Mobile beta and could just be a test. The real rewards might be changed at the time of the game's release.

It is not known when PUBG Mobile India will launch. However, the interest in the game is massive ever since the company announced that it will bring the game back as a specifically tailored version for India. The Indian subsidiary for the game is still waiting on approval from the government.

To recall, PUBG Mobile was banned by the Government of India under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act in September. The game was banned alongside 115 other Chinese apps that were said to be prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity, defence and security of India.