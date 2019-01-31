PUBG Mobile India Series 2019: 5,75,000 Register For India's Biggest Mobile Gaming Tournament

The PUBG Mobile India Series 2019 is currently underway. In an unprecedented count, the tournament has received 575,000 registrations, a humongous number for a mobile Esports tournament in India. This proves the widespread support for PUBG MOBILE and the loyal enthusiasts playing the game. To register, players need to head over the PUBG Mobile India Series 2019 registration page where there can sign up. Once you have registered, you can either join a squad by entering the Squad ID or create a squad of their own and invite their friends. The tournament will include two qualifying rounds followed by a grand finale. All of the games will be held in the Asia server region in third-person mode.The first online in-game qualifier round will be held between January 21 and 27 where all the registered players need to play 15 classic rounds with their squad members in Erangel. The 10 best rounds will be considered for the players to qualify for the next round which will be based on a number of factors including kill count, rank, survival time, accuracy, team play, and more.The second qualifiers called the ‘Online Playoffs’ is scheduled between February 10 and February 24. The first round of the playoffs will be held between February 10 to 15, where the top 2000 squads will be divided into 100 groups with 20 squads each. The groups go head to head with each other in a knockout fashion, and the top 4 squads from every group then head to the next round.The second round of the playoffs is scheduled between February 16 and 19 where the top 400 squads from the first round will be divided into 20 slots with 20 squads in each of the slots. They will go on and compete with other with the top four squads moving onto the third round.The third round (February 21 to 24) will feature 80 squads divided into four groups of 20 squads where the top five squads will go on to the grand finale. The grand finals will be held in the month of March featuring the top 20 teams that will play one last round to earn that glorious chicken dinner.As for the prize money, the PUBG Mobile India Series 2019 tournament has a pool of 1 crore. The winning team will take home Rs 30 lakh, while Rs 10 lakh is reserved for the runner-up and Rs 5 lakh for the third-ranking team. All teams that make it to the top 10 ranks will also receive cash prizes.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.