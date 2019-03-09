English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PUBG Mobile India Series 2019 Grand Finals to be Held in Hyderabad: Here Are The Details
The Grand Finals of the PUBG Mobile India Series 2019 is all set to take place on the 10th of March 2019 at GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, with the support of the Telangana Government.
PUBG Mobile India Series 2019 Grand Finals to be Held in Hyderabad Tomorrow: Here Are The Details
Earlier this year, PUBG MOBILE announced the launch of India Series 2019, the latest in its efforts towards the growth of India’s PUBG MOBILE esports ecosystem. The Grand Finals of the PUBG Mobile India Series 2019 is all set to take place on the 10th of March 2019 at GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, with the support of the Telangana Government.
Commenting on the tournament, Aneesh Aravind, General Manager, Tencent Games, India said, “With India Series 2019, we set out with the objective of making esports accessible to all segments of the PUBG MOBILE fanbase by keeping it open-to-all. After launching India Series in January, we received a massive 575,000 registrations who played 400,000 games across 4 rounds, out of which the top 80 have made it to the finals. The sheer dedication, skill and temperament of these players are commendable as they make the transition from being gamers to esports athletes. As such, we expect an extremely high level of competition on March 10th, which PUBG MOBILE fans must be following with excitement!”
The tournament was open to all Indian residents who had a PUBG MOBILE account above level 20. Over 2,000 teams were selected for the Playoffs, from which the 20 best teams will fight it out at the Grand Finals. Upping the ante from the Campus Championship, the finals promise a chance to walk away with INR 30,00,000 for the team ranking first, INR 10,00,000 for second and INR 5,00,000 for third.
The prize pool breakdown:
1st Prize - INR 30,00,000
2nd Prize - INR 10,00,000
3rd Prize - INR 5,00,000
4th Prize - INR 2,00,000
5th Prize - INR 1,50,000
6th Prize - INR 1,00,000
7th Prize - INR 80,000
8th Prize - INR 70,000
9th Prize - INR 50,000
10th Prize - INR 50,000
The 20 finalists for PUBG Mobile India Series grand finale have been announced. Here is the official list:
S0UL
The Dreamers
Oxygen Alpha
RIP Official
Team INF
BSUD
Team 2EZ4
ARROW
Backfromseverny
THE_PUNISHERS
Maximus Alpha
IMT_Immortals
No Mercy
SL4Y
Gods Reign
Team FireFrost
NSD_
THE BEAST SQUAD
SQUAD99
Funky Monkey
