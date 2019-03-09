PUBG Mobile India Series 2019 Grand Finals to be Held in Hyderabad: Here Are The Details

Earlier this year, PUBG MOBILE announced the launch of India Series 2019, the latest in its efforts towards the growth of India’s PUBG MOBILE esports ecosystem. The Grand Finals of the PUBG Mobile India Series 2019 is all set to take place on the 10th of March 2019 at GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, with the support of the Telangana Government.Commenting on the tournament, Aneesh Aravind, General Manager, Tencent Games, India said, “With India Series 2019, we set out with the objective of making esports accessible to all segments of the PUBG MOBILE fanbase by keeping it open-to-all. After launching India Series in January, we received a massive 575,000 registrations who played 400,000 games across 4 rounds, out of which the top 80 have made it to the finals. The sheer dedication, skill and temperament of these players are commendable as they make the transition from being gamers to esports athletes. As such, we expect an extremely high level of competition on March 10th, which PUBG MOBILE fans must be following with excitement!”The tournament was open to all Indian residents who had a PUBG MOBILE account above level 20. Over 2,000 teams were selected for the Playoffs, from which the 20 best teams will fight it out at the Grand Finals. Upping the ante from the Campus Championship, the finals promise a chance to walk away with INR 30,00,000 for the team ranking first, INR 10,00,000 for second and INR 5,00,000 for third.The prize pool breakdown:1st Prize - INR 30,00,0002nd Prize - INR 10,00,0003rd Prize - INR 5,00,0004th Prize - INR 2,00,0005th Prize - INR 1,50,0006th Prize - INR 1,00,0007th Prize - INR 80,0008th Prize - INR 70,0009th Prize - INR 50,00010th Prize - INR 50,000The 20 finalists for PUBG Mobile India Series grand finale have been announced. Here is the official list:S0ULThe DreamersOxygen AlphaRIP OfficialTeam INFBSUDTeam 2EZ4ARROWBackfromsevernyTHE_PUNISHERSMaximus AlphaIMT_ImmortalsNo MercySL4YGods ReignTeam FireFrostNSD_THE BEAST SQUADSQUAD99Funky Monkey