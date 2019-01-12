English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PUBG Mobile India Series 2019: Participation Criteria, Tournament Format And Prize Money
The PUBG Mobile India Series 2019 will boast one of the biggest prize-pool for an Indian eSports tournament since a staggering prize-pool of Rs. 1 Crore, including cash prizes and smartphones sponsored by Oppo.
PUBG Mobile India Series 2019: Participation Criteria, Tournament Format Prize And Prize Money
Tencent Games and PUBG Corp. have announced the PUBG Mobile India Series 2019 tournament with a prize pool of Rs 1 crore and its registrations are now open. The first qualifier round will be held online between January 21 and 27. All registered players need to play 15 classic rounds with their squad members in Erangel, with the 10 best rounds for each squad taken into consideration to qualify for the next round. The second qualifier round, called the ‘Online Playoffs,’ will be held from February 10 and February 24. The third round will run from February 21 to 24 and will feature the top 80 squads, who will be divided into four groups of 20 squads. The top five squads from each group will be moving on to the grand finale, which will be held some time in March.
How to Register:
Go to the official tournament site, click on the Register Now button. Fill up the registration form. Once the registration form fill-up is done, verify your email address and activate your account. Registrations will begin from January 10 and will continue till January 23, 2019.
Tournament Format:
A team will need to play 15 Classic mode matches in Erangel with their registered India Series squad and out of the first 15 matches, their best 10 matches will be taken into consideration for calculating the final result. The result is based on kills and finishing position and in case if there’s a tie, other parameters like Survival time, accuracy and others will be taken into consideration.
Prize Distribution:
The total prize pool in the PUBG Mobile India Series 2019 tournament is 1 crore. However, the winning team will take away Rs 30 lakh, while Rs 10 lakh is reserved for the runner-up and Rs 5 lakh for the third-ranking team. All teams that make it to the top 10 ranks will also receive cash prizes and there are many individual awards for players and teams in the grand finals.
