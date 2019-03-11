English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PUBG Mobile India Series 2019: Team Soul Clenches Title Worth Rs 30 Lakhs
The PUBG Mobile India Series 2019 finals ended with Soul winning the championship, followed by God's Reign and Funky Monkey.
The PUBG Mobile India Series 2019 finals ended with Soul winning the championship, followed by God's Reign and Funky Monkey.
Loading...
One of the biggest mobile gaming tournaments in India, the PUBG Mobile India Series 2019 has come to an end. And the winners are, but obvious, Soul! The finals were held on 10 March at GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, with the support of the Telangana Government.
The finals saw 20 finalists from around the country taking part in a five-match tournament. The final standing included a total of Standing points, and kill points. The matches were divided as follows:
First Match - TPP ERANGEL
Second Match - TPP SANHOK
Third Match - FPP ERANGEL
Fourth Match - FPP SANHOK
Fifth Match - TPP ERANGEL
The finals went on from 11AM to 7PM with Team Soul leading the table. The team has been a crowd favorite and includes Soul Mortal, Soul Owais, Soul Ronak, and Soul Viper. Not only are they the top PUBG Mobile players in India, but also winners of a cash prize of Rs 30 lacs a brand new Oppo F11 Pro smartphone.
Soul won the tournament earning a total of 2520 points with 46 kills, followed by God’s Reign with 2330 points and 39 kills. Funky Monkey was the second runner up with 1710 points and 23 kills. The most valuable player or the ‘MVP’ award went to KK from team God's Reign. While Sould Ronak won title of Rampage Freak, which was basically awarded for maximum kills in one lobby.
The finals saw 20 finalists from around the country taking part in a five-match tournament. The final standing included a total of Standing points, and kill points. The matches were divided as follows:
First Match - TPP ERANGEL
Second Match - TPP SANHOK
Third Match - FPP ERANGEL
Fourth Match - FPP SANHOK
Fifth Match - TPP ERANGEL
The finals went on from 11AM to 7PM with Team Soul leading the table. The team has been a crowd favorite and includes Soul Mortal, Soul Owais, Soul Ronak, and Soul Viper. Not only are they the top PUBG Mobile players in India, but also winners of a cash prize of Rs 30 lacs a brand new Oppo F11 Pro smartphone.
Soul won the tournament earning a total of 2520 points with 46 kills, followed by God’s Reign with 2330 points and 39 kills. Funky Monkey was the second runner up with 1710 points and 23 kills. The most valuable player or the ‘MVP’ award went to KK from team God's Reign. While Sould Ronak won title of Rampage Freak, which was basically awarded for maximum kills in one lobby.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Interview: Manohar Bhat - Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia Motors India
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Interview: Manohar Bhat - Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia Motors India
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9: Punit Pathak Lifts the Trophy, Takes Home Prize Money of Rs 20 Lakh
- This is How Kareena Kapoor Reacted on Being Called 'Aunty' on Twitter
- Sayyeshaa Saigal and Arya Share First Pictures From Their Pre-wedding Ceremony
- East Meets West: Priyanka Chopra Shares 'Hum Saath-Saath Hain', 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' Versions of 'Sucker'
- Battle of 2019: Lok Sabha Election Polling Dates Announced
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results