PUBG Mobile India Series 2019: Team Soul Clenches Title Worth Rs 30 Lakhs

One of the biggest mobile gaming tournaments in India, the PUBG Mobile India Series 2019 has come to an end. And the winners are, but obvious, Soul! The finals were held on 10 March at GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, with the support of the Telangana Government.The finals saw 20 finalists from around the country taking part in a five-match tournament. The final standing included a total of Standing points, and kill points. The matches were divided as follows:First Match - TPP ERANGELSecond Match - TPP SANHOKThird Match - FPP ERANGELFourth Match - FPP SANHOKFifth Match - TPP ERANGELThe finals went on from 11AM to 7PM with Team Soul leading the table. The team has been a crowd favorite and includes Soul Mortal, Soul Owais, Soul Ronak, and Soul Viper. Not only are they the top PUBG Mobile players in India, but also winners of a cash prize of Rs 30 lacs a brand new Oppo F11 Pro smartphone.Soul won the tournament earning a total of 2520 points with 46 kills, followed by God’s Reign with 2330 points and 39 kills. Funky Monkey was the second runner up with 1710 points and 23 kills. The most valuable player or the ‘MVP’ award went to KK from team God's Reign. While Sould Ronak won title of Rampage Freak, which was basically awarded for maximum kills in one lobby.