PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 Grand Finals Day 2: How to Watch Live Stream

The PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 will be coming to an end today with the second day of the grand finals. The tournament witnessed a total of 256 teams in the first stage and now we have come down to the final 16 competing against each other for the championship title and a prize pool of Rs 50,00,000.

Day 1 of the finals ended with TSM Entity leading the table with 103 points, winning two chicken dinners out of the six matches. In second place we have Fnatic with 76 points and Mayhem closely following them in third place with 75 points.

Here’s how all the teams stand after day 1:

Prize pool distribution:

1st place – Rs 20,00,000 2nd place – Rs 5,00,000 3rd place – Rs 3,00,000 4th place – Rs 2,50,000 5th place – Rs 2,25,000 6th place – Rs 2,00,000 7th place – Rs 1,75,000 8th place – Rs 1,50,000 9th place – Rs 1,25,000 10th place – Rs 1,15,000 11th place – Rs 1,05,000 12th place – Rs 95,000 13th place – Rs 80,000 14th place – Rs 70,000 15th place – Rs 60,000 16th place – Rs 50,000

Matches scheduled for day 2 of PMIS 2020 will begin at 6:30 PM IST. You can tune into the action on PUBG Mobile India's official YouTube channel. We’ve also added today’s live stream below for your convenience.