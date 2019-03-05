PUBG Mobile India Series: Finals Venue, Prize Breakdowns, Finalists And More

The finals of PUBG Mobile India Series will be happening on March 10 at the G.M.C. Balayogi Indoor Stadium, Gachibowli, Hyderabad. The event will start at 11AM and will be live-streamed on Facebook, just like the online qualifiers. Having a total prize pool of Rs 1 Crore, the tournament was announced back in January. It was announced as an open-for-all, unlike last year's ‘Campus Championship’ tournament which was limited to college and university students.As for the prize money, the PUBG Mobile India Series 2019 tournament has a pool of 1 crore. The winning team will take home Rs 30 lakh, while Rs 10 lakh is reserved for the runner-up and Rs 5 lakh for the third-ranking team. All teams that make it to the top 10 ranks will also receive cash prizes. The top 10 teams will be rewarded with prize money where the first team will get as high as 30 Lakhs and the 10th team will get 50 thousand, which is very low for a mobile game.The prize pool breakdown:1st Prize - INR 30,00,0002nd Prize - INR 10,00,0003rd Prize - INR 5,00,0004th Prize - INR 2,00,0005th Prize - INR 1,50,0006th Prize - INR 1,00,0007th Prize - INR 80,0008th Prize - INR 70,0009th Prize - INR 50,00010th Prize - INR 50,000The 20 finalists for PUBG Mobile India Series grand finale have been announced. Here is the official list:S0ULThe DreamersOxygen AlphaRIP OfficialTeam INFBSUDTeam 2EZ4ARROWBackfromsevernyTHE_PUNISHERSMaximus AlphaIMT_ImmortalsNo MercySL4YGods ReignTeam FireFrostNSD_THE BEAST SQUADSQUAD99Funky Monkey