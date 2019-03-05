English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PUBG Mobile India Series: Finals Venue, Prize Breakdowns, Finalists And More
The finals of PUBG Mobile India Series will be happening on March 10 at the G.M.C. Balayogi Indoor Stadium, Gachibowli, Hyderabad. The event will start at 11AM and will be live-streamed on Facebook, just like the online qualifiers. Having a total prize pool of Rs 1 Crore, the tournament was announced back in January. It was announced as an open-for-all, unlike last year's ‘Campus Championship’ tournament which was limited to college and university students.
As for the prize money, the PUBG Mobile India Series 2019 tournament has a pool of 1 crore. The winning team will take home Rs 30 lakh, while Rs 10 lakh is reserved for the runner-up and Rs 5 lakh for the third-ranking team. All teams that make it to the top 10 ranks will also receive cash prizes. The top 10 teams will be rewarded with prize money where the first team will get as high as 30 Lakhs and the 10th team will get 50 thousand, which is very low for a mobile game.
The prize pool breakdown:
1st Prize - INR 30,00,000
2nd Prize - INR 10,00,000
3rd Prize - INR 5,00,000
4th Prize - INR 2,00,000
5th Prize - INR 1,50,000
6th Prize - INR 1,00,000
7th Prize - INR 80,000
8th Prize - INR 70,000
9th Prize - INR 50,000
10th Prize - INR 50,000
The 20 finalists for PUBG Mobile India Series grand finale have been announced. Here is the official list:
S0UL
The Dreamers
Oxygen Alpha
RIP Official
Team INF
BSUD
Team 2EZ4
ARROW
Backfromseverny
THE_PUNISHERS
Maximus Alpha
IMT_Immortals
No Mercy
SL4Y
Gods Reign
Team FireFrost
NSD_
THE BEAST SQUAD
SQUAD99
Funky Monkey
