PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 With Prize Pool of Rs 1.5 Crore Announced, Here are all the Details

PUBG Corp. in association with Oppo Mobiles has announced yet another PUBG Mobile tournament in India. Dubbed as the PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019, the four-month long event will include a combination of both online events with regional finals in four parts of India. It is one of the only multi-tiered tournaments in the country and will have the regional finals in Jaipur, Guwahati, Pune, Vizag while the grand finale will happen in Kolkata in the month of October 2019.

The tournament is open to all Indian residents with a PUBG Mobile account and have reached the Platinum 5 tier or level 20. Players and squads don’t have to belong to a particular region to compete in the tournament and can select any one of the four cities during registration. There are no restrictions to the number of players registering in a group, but the number of registrations by a participant is limited to one.

It is a squad-exclusive tournament with matches played across all four maps spread over various rounds. The rounds will include a mix of both First-Person and Third-Person perspective modes.

Depending on the points earned by squads during the qualifier phase, the top 500 teams from each group will be selected for the Online Playoffs. Then the final 20 teams will compete at the group finals. Top 4 teams from each group will receive direct promotions to the grand finale of the India Tour. The top 64 teams (16 teams from each group final) eliminated during the online playoffs will receive another opportunity via the newly introduced wild card rounds, out of which 4 squads will make it to the grand finale.

Here is the event calendar:

With a total cash pool of Rs 1.5 crore, the winning team would win Rs 50 lakhs, Rs 20 lakhs for second and Rs 10 lakhs for third. Cash prizes will be awarded to all the teams who made it to the finale. There will be special individual and squad awards as well.

Additionally, players who qualify for Group Final and Grand Finals will receive a total of Rs 25 lakhs in logistical support. Group Finalists will also receive Rs 10 lakhs worth of PUBG Mobile gear and merchandise. And the most popular team(s), as voted by the public, will receive Rs 10 lakhs.

All the rules and regulations for each phase can be found here.

