PUBG Mobile: Indian Cricket Team For World Cup 2019 Including MS Dhoni Seen Playing PUBG
The Indian cricket players including the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Shami were seen playing the popular game PUBG on their gadgets while waiting to board their flight.
Team India, on Wednesday, left for England from Mumbai airport to participate in the much-anticipated International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's Cricket World Cup. The premier tournament is set to commence from May 30. However, ahead of the World Cup, warm-up matches will take place starting from May 24. India will face New Zealand on May 25 for their first warm-up match followed by a match against Bangladesh on May 28.
Meanwhile, in a recent tweet, the Indian cricket players including the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Shami were seen playing the popular game PUBG on their gadgets while waiting to board their flight. Former Indian Cricket captain MS Dhoni and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were also busy with their tablets.
Earlier, in the interaction with ESPNcricinfo, Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav named former skipper MS Dhoni, Manish Pandey, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kedar Jadhav as the best players of the game PUBG in the Indian team. The online game is popular among the young generation and we’ve even seen the cricketers engrossed in PUBG.
During this world Cup Virat Kohli will lead the India side in the quadrennial tournament and the squad also includes the 2011 World Cup winning captain MS Dhoni.
At a press conference held in Mumbai on Tuesday, Kohli opined that they are entering in the tournament with a balanced and a strong side.
"We are going into the World Cup as a balanced and strong side. You saw in the IPL as well. All the players in the squad are in great form and playing really well. I think from that point of view, we just expect ourselves to play the best cricket we can," Kohli said.
(Inputs from IANS)
