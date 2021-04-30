PUBG Mobile India's New Teaser Briefly Appears On YouTube, Fans Say Launch Imminent

PUBG Mobile India has been in the works for quite some time but the company is yet to announce its availability details officially. The original PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite were banned in the country last year due to the government’s crackdown on apps posing security risks. Months after the ban, PUBG’s parent South Korea-based Krafton announced a departure from China’s Tencent Games to provide a new version of PUBG Mobile that is designed for Indian users. However, the company has been reportedly facing numerous hurdles from the government over its return.

Earlier today, many fans who have subscribed to PUBG Mobile India‘s YouTube page claimed that they received a notification for a new video with the title “All new PUBG Mobile coming to India #2." The alleged 6-second video clip was supposedly taken down within minutes of upload, fans added on social media. It is unclear what was shown in the teaser, and the company has also not shared a word. The PUBG Mobile India’s YouTube page had uploaded the first teaser announcing its return in November 2020.

Video was uploaded to pubg mobile india YouTube page reading missing the pan and it was soon disappeared and got these notifications @lameboredghini @tsm_entjonathan @scouttanmay @Mortal04907880 pic.twitter.com/LRkAuoFj1H— Basumj (@rajmj18) April 29, 2021

Pubg mobile India just now posted 3 videos and privated them in just 3 minutes #pubgmobileindia pic.twitter.com/0bT8apHUz0— Vaibhav (@Vaibhav49608600) April 29, 2021

PUBG Mobile India launch is imminent. The developers of the popular game had uploaded the teaser video before deleting it. pic.twitter.com/bNeJK6LGvH— Zubeen (@leakestar) April 29, 2021

Meanwhile, the Central government started notifying select Chinese apps like TikTok and more, over its dissatisfaction with their replies after their original ban in India last year. The development led to speculations over PUBG Mobile’s permanent ban in India as well. Krafton-owned PUBG Corp had promised that the PUBG Mobile India would store user information within the country, following a partnership with Microsoft for its Azure cloud security service. Previously, an RTI response from the MeitY suggested that PUBG Mobile India has not received the government’s nod to operate in the country, yet. Overall, the fate of the popular battle royale-style title in India remains unclear. However, the new video (now taken down) has definitely gotten fans excited for the time being.

