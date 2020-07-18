PUBG Mobile is Fighting COVID-19 With In-Game Challenges and Community Fundraisers

PUBG Mobile has just announced that it is partnering with Direct Relief to fight the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic by supplying medical aid to frontline healthcare workers. The 'Play As One' campaign encourages the 600 million players worldwide to team up and play for the same goal and brings a new in-game challenge and community fundraiser for individual players to support and participate in Direct Relief’s COVID-19 response. The initiative is an attempt to bring a positive impact on society and helping more people and PUBG Mobile is taking the 'social responsibility in a worldwide brand perspective and encouraging community members to contribute their own efforts.

The first in-game “Running Challenge For Donation” event will run from 15 to 28 July where players’ sprinting distance in-game will be added to the server milestone corresponding to a dollar donation by PUBG Mobile. This means the more you play and cover distances in the game, the more money goes to the relief fund. A milestone tracker starting with a donation of $1 million USD, will continue to increase as players run more distance in-game.

There is also a dedicated channel for community members where they can support the fundraiser by making voluntary donations. All donations will directly contribute to support Direct Relief’s emergency response to COVID-19 around the world. Apart from the in-game campaign, one can donate directly to Direct Relief at www.directrelief.org/pubgmobile.