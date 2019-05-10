PUBG Mobile: Kuldeep Yadav Reveals MS Dhoni And Other Indian Cricketers Who Love PUBG

PUBG has emerged as one of the most popular games around the world. Indian cricket team players have often been spotted playing the online multiplayer battle royale game in airports and during bus rides. The images of Indian cricketers playing PUBG had earlier gone viral after they were spotted playing the game on their smartphones and tablets before departing for Australia for the full-fledged series in November 2018.In the interaction with ESPNcricinfo, Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav named former skipper MS Dhoni, Manish Pandey, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kedar Jadhav as the best players of the game PUBG in the Indian team. The online game is popular among the young generation and we’ve even seen the cricketers engrossed in PUBG.Meanwhile, PUBG Mobile is going to get an update next week as the current season comes to an end. Season 7 is upon and like always, a bunch of information has already leaked. Now we are assuming that like last time, the new season should start rolling out around May 16.Thanks to a bunch of YouTubers, including Mr. Ghost Gaming, we now know what all is going to arrive with Season 7. As usual, you get 100 PR points as reward and you get to choose between two outfits when you reach Royale Pass level 100- Urban Scavenger or Assault Squad. These outfits also give a hint that the theme this year could be around warfare tactics.