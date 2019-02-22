PUBG Mobile: List of All New Weapons Available in Survive Till Dawn Zombie Mode

The new PUBG Mobile update 0.11.0 rolled out just a few days back and brings the highly anticipated Zombie mode also known as ‘Survive Till Dawn.’ The new mode adds a whole new level of excitement as you need to survive against players as well as bloodthirsty Zombies.PUBG Mobile developers have added some new weaponry, specially designed to deal with the new threat.When you kill a Zombie, some of them leave loot for you. One of the newest additions is the Zombie Grenade which is both bane and a boon at the same time. Boon for you and bane for other players trying to survive the night. Throw the grenade to spawn more Zombies, but make sure you throw it near your enemies.This is a beast of a gun that can fire 200 rounds in one go. It is the weapon of choice when it comes to killing Zombies. The M134 takes 0.8 seconds to start firing and uses 7.62 mm ammo. Each round deals roughly 46 damage, and the firing rate is about 20 rounds per second. Movement speed is reduced and players are unable to go prone while carrying this weapon. Cannot be used while in a vehicle and cannot be equipped with scopes.Nothing says better than a flamethrower, especially when you want to turn Zombies to ashes. Deals continuous damage from gas bottles which are available as a part of the loot. Has a range of 10 meters and targets burn for an additional 4 seconds after being hit. Users cannot go prone while carrying this weapon. Cannot be used while in a vehicle and cannot be equipped with scopes. Deals around 45 damage per second to players and around 200 damage to zombies.The compact knife is available on most locations on the map and can come handy when are being chased by a single zombie. Instead of firing and giving away your location you could use the knife to solve the purpose. Deals 90 damage each hit and 225 if headshot. Deals double damage to zombies.