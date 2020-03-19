PUBG Mobile Lite 0.16.0 Update: Spring Festival Theme, Veranga Map Updates, and More

PUBG Mobile Lite has started to receive a new update which brings a bunch of new goodies for players. PUBG Mobile Lite 0.16.0 update is themed as “Varenga in Bloom” and brings a Spring Festival main menu theme.

The update also adds Cherry Blossom areas in Varenga where you can pick up Picnic Baskets. These can be found under certain cherry blossom trees and reward players with Flare Guns and festive Paint Grenades. And as we know, one can use Flare Guns to call in Super airdrops that bring you powerful weapons, just like the regular PUBG and PUBG Mobile. The Super airdrops will also bring Paint Grenades that release colorful paint that dye characters in Spring colors.

Apart from these items, there are some improvements and updates for the Varenga map. There’s a new shelter with resources added to the North, some more roads leading to the Urban area have been added, the industrial area to the Southwest Factory has been fine-tuned and more.

Here are some of the other features coming with the update:

-Firearm Updates – Players now can level up specific weapon to unlock more experience



-Quick Secondary Weapons - When reloading the main weapon, an option to quickly switch to and fire from the secondary weapon is now available.



-Classic mode and PlayLab combined as a new Battle Royale mode



-New functions – Career Results, Room Cards, New look for the Character UI and more



-Added Languages: Arabic, French, and Spanish