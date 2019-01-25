PUBG Mobile Lite Open Beta Launched: Play as Solo, Duo or Squad in Third Party Play Mode And More

PUBG has officially rolled out a lite version for lower-end devices: PUBG Mobile Lite version. The version will be called PUBG Lite and the version will be aimed for people with low budget mobile. The game size is 30 MB compared to its original version which is 1.6 GB. The game is built on Unreal Engine 4 and requires lower RAM. The game will run on any version above Android 4.0.3. The game will have 40 members fighting to get chicken dinner instead of traditional 100 members.The only big difference between PUBG mobile lite version and PUBG Mobile is that lite version can have maximum 40 players at one point in time, instead of 100 players in the full-fledged version. Also, the size of the map has been reduced.The minimum specs for PUBG Lite are as follows:Windows 7, 8, or 10 64bitIntel Core i3 2.4GHz4GB RAMIntel HD Graphics 40004GB disk spaceIn the blog post, the developers mentioned that PUBG Lite was launched on January 10, 2019 in Thailand. The developers announced that PUBG Lite open beta is now available in Thailand. It goes without saying that players outside Thailand need to use a VPN to be able to play the game at the moment.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.