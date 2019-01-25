English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PUBG Mobile Lite Open Beta Launched: Play as Solo, Duo or Squad in Third Party Play Mode And More
The only big difference between PUBG mobile lite version and PUBG Mobile is that lite version can have maximum 40 players at one point in time, instead of 100 players in the full-fledged version.
PUBG Lite Open Beta Launched: Play as Solo, Duo or Squad in Third Party Play Mode
PUBG has officially rolled out a lite version for lower-end devices: PUBG Mobile Lite version. The version will be called PUBG Lite and the version will be aimed for people with low budget mobile. The game size is 30 MB compared to its original version which is 1.6 GB. The game is built on Unreal Engine 4 and requires lower RAM. The game will run on any version above Android 4.0.3. The game will have 40 members fighting to get chicken dinner instead of traditional 100 members.
The only big difference between PUBG mobile lite version and PUBG Mobile is that lite version can have maximum 40 players at one point in time, instead of 100 players in the full-fledged version. Also, the size of the map has been reduced.
The minimum specs for PUBG Lite are as follows:
Windows 7, 8, or 10 64bit
Intel Core i3 2.4GHz
4GB RAM
Intel HD Graphics 4000
4GB disk space
In the blog post, the developers mentioned that PUBG Lite was launched on January 10, 2019 in Thailand. The developers announced that PUBG Lite open beta is now available in Thailand. It goes without saying that players outside Thailand need to use a VPN to be able to play the game at the moment.
Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
Wednesday 23 January , 2019
First Look: Vivo NEX Dual Display
Friday 18 January , 2019
Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
Wednesday 09 January , 2019
2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
Wednesday 23 January , 2019 First Look: Vivo NEX Dual Display
Friday 18 January , 2019 Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
Wednesday 09 January , 2019 2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
