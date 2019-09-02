PUBG Mobile Lite Update 0.14.0 Adds Red Zone, WP Theme, Rewards and More

PUBG Mobile Lite, the lightweight version of the original, was launched in India back in July and was reportedly leading the charts on Google Play store soon after the release. The game is receiving a new update, specifically version 0.14.0. The full changelog for the update has been released and the players can now get a taste of new features and additions from the original.

Some of the prominent features include new rewards, outfits, emotes and more. One will also notice slightly tweaked graphics along with the addition of bombing zone, or better known as the red zone. There are also some updates to main home screen with a new background and you can see a pickup truck which is usually seen in Miramar and Sanhok, which means that we can expect new maps soon. Even the menus and tabs have seen an overhaul.

Here is the complete changelog:

-New WP theme and rewards

-New outfits added

-Updated system settings

-Added customization guide

-Added emotes

-Improved UI & update pack size

-Improved graphics

-Battle parameters improved

-Increased accuracy of RPG-7

-Added bombing zones

PUBG Mobile Lite has been built using the Unreal Engine 4 and has an installation pack of just 400MB. It has been built for devices having less than 2GB of RAM. The company claims that the Lite version is set to run smoothly for all players and considering the fact that more than half of the smartphone users in India have an entry-level smartphone, the specifications required to run the Lite version have been designed to accommodate exactly that. The gameplay is going to be somewhat similar but there is a smaller map made for 60 players. So this means that you are going to face a faster-paced game that lasts 10 minutes along with the traditional PUBG style of action. New players will be eligible for rewards, in the form of new gears and vehicles.

