PUBG Mobile Lite: Winner Pass Now Available, Offers Mission, Rewards, and More

It has been two weeks since PUBG Mobile Lite was launched in India and today Tencent is finally adding some well-needed additions to the game. The new Winner Pass has been enabled which is similar to Royal Pass on PUBG and PUBG Mobile.

The Winner Pass is going to follow a season format giving gamers a chance to earn more Battle Coins (BC), get a better ranking, along with new missions and challenges. The highest that rank on Winner Pass is going to be 30 unlike, PUBG Mobile or PUBG which offers a rank of up to 100 on the Royale Pass.

The Winner Pass is going to be offered in three variations. The first one is a free pass, then there is an Elite pass and an Elite Plus pass which can be bought using Battle Coins or BC. Players need 300 BC for the Elite Winner Pass and 2700 – 800 (difference prone to discounts) BC on the Elite Plus Winner Pass. BC can be purchased through the in-game Shop. The free Winner Pass unlocks items till level 15 while the other two upgrades offer items all the way till level 30.

The Winner Pass offers special items like the Prisoner Outfit, Portable Closet, Skull and Flower plane finish, a rename card, Pan Skin, Smiley Parachute, Witherer AKM Skin and more, including Battle Coins. If players go for the Elite and Elite Plus Winner Pass they get 1000 BC and 3000 BC respectively, as soon as they complete the purchase. The Elite Plus Winner Pass offers extra Elite Missions and more rewards including a 10-rank gain, a new plane finish, and exclusive outfits.

Just a few days back we reported that PUBG Mobile Lite had topped the charts on the Google Play Store in the “Top Free Games” chart. A slimmer and lighter version of the full-fledged PUBG Mobile game, PUBG Mobile Lite is optimized for lower-end Android smartphones. The game has been built using Unreal Engine 4 and has an installation pack size of just 400MB. This is designed to work smoothly even on phones with 2GB of RAM, which basically makes this the perfect download for gamers who may have the more affordable Android phones.

