PUBG Mobile Mad Miramar Sandstorm Mode to Arrive on May 12

PUBG Mobile Mad Miramar Sandstorm Mode to Arrive on May 12

Gear up as Mad Miramar is going to even more exciting with the new sandstorm mode.

Kunal Khullar
  • Last Updated: May 9, 2020, 3:06 PM IST
The latest 0.18.0 update for PUBG Mobile is finally here and it brings a bunch of new features and a wide range of smaller but important changes to the game. One of the biggest features is the new Mad Miramar or Miramar 2.0 update.

Prior to the release of the update it was rumoured that the map would include sandstorms adding an edge to the map with limited visibility. However, the PUBG Mobile has now announced that players can expect sandstorms to hit Miramar starting May 12.

Judging by some videos of an early beta build, the entire map is expected to be covered with a sandstorm, testing your skills to spot enemies in limited visibility. There will also be certain areas on the map that will have heavy sandstorms where visibility is going to be extremely limited, so much so that it would be difficult to see enemies sitting in the next room. There will be special loot crates in these storms. It is expected that this feature might be available for a limited period. The special sandstorm mode does look impressive and will require a lot of power so this mode should work best on high-end phones.

Here’s a quick look at the upcoming mode courtesy YouTube Rey Lagarto:


