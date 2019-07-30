PUBG Mobile Maker Tencent to Collaborate with Qualcomm on 5G, Gaming Devices
The partnership may see special optimisation for Tencent games on Snapdragon Elite processors, as well as prioritised 5G access.
Representative image. (Photo: Reuters)
Qualcomm Inc and Tencent Holdings Ltd said on Monday they will cooperate on projects that could include making the Chinese company’s videogames play better on devices with Qualcomm chips, and create a 5G version of a Tencent-backed gaming phone.
Qualcomm is the largest supplier of mobile phone chips that power many Android devices. With a market capitalization of about $453 billion, Tencent is China’s largest mobile software company, and owns WeChat, the nearly ubiquitous social network. Tencent, among the world’s largest gaming companies, reported sharply lower profits last year after the Chinese government stopped approving games for several months. Tencent received permission to launch major title Perfect World Mobile in the January-March quarter.
Under the agreement, future Tencent games could be “optimized” for Android phones that run Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Elite gaming chips, the companies said in a statement. They have already worked together on a gaming phone. Earlier this month, Tencent paired with Asustek Computer Inc’s gaming device division, Republic of Games, to introduce a gaming phone with a Qualcomm chip.
Tencent and Qualcomm also plan to jointly develop a 5G version of the gaming phone, which could help bolster Tencent’s plans for a streaming game service. The faster connection speeds of 5G devices could allow the streaming of more complex games to mobile devices. U.S.-based Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc’s Google have also launched streaming game services. “Mobile gaming, an important 5G use case, will soon take advantage of the next generation of connectivity,” Qualcomm China Chairman Frank Meng said in the statement.
“Faster speeds, more bandwidth, and cutting edge ultra-low latency will support real-time, multi-player and immersive gaming experience.” Tencent is working on a cloud-based back-end service called Instant Play that game developers could use to power streaming games. Microsoft is offering a similar service in its Azure cloud computing service. Tencent has not revealed plans for its consumer-facing streaming service, but many analysts expect one.
The cooperation agreement could also include tweaking game titles for U.S. laptops powered by Qualcomm’s processors and connected to the Internet via 5G, rather than more traditional Wi-Fi chips.
Also Watch
-
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review: Planning To Buy an Apple iPad or Microsoft Surface? Take a look at this
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Vivo Z1 Pro Review: Bringing The Fight To Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
Is OnePlus 7 Better Than The OnePlus 7 Pro?
-
Tuesday 16 July , 2019
HP Pavilion Gaming 15 Review: Balancing the art of work and play
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
First Drive Review: Hyundai Kona Electric SUV
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Romanian Bowler's Weird Action in European Cricket League Leaves Social Media in Splits
- 'When's the Wedding?': Yuvraj Singh Crashes Holland-Cutting Interview
- Airtel is Offering Free Calls And Extra Data to Customers in Flood Affected Districts of Assam
- WhatsApp Scam: Don't Fall For Fake Messages Offering 1000GB of Free Internet Data
- After Amir Retirement, PCB Makes Domestic Cricket Mandatory for Stars