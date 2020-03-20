PUBG Mobile Miramar 2.0 Leaked: Golden Mirado, Race Tracks, Win94 Gets Built-in Scope

Another day, another leak for PUBG Mobile. The past few months we have been hearing about a revamped version of the primary map Erangel, and while version 2.0 is still not here, a new leak has now confirmed some changes coming to the desert map of Miramar.

Of course these are changes that were spotted on the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile, so they may or may not release for the global version. Anyway, from what we have seen, Miramar is getting some new additions including a track of sorts. It doesn’t look exciting enough as there are just some ramps and rings that you can drive on to make your car flip and jump. There is a new area added on the map which includes some water bodies similar to the water town in Erangel. Certain houses also have vending machines that dispense energy drinks. You need to be careful though as shooting the vending machine activates and alarm that could attract enemies. With that, a new golden Mirado is also going to be added with the Miramar map update.

A new update for the Winchester or the Win94 is also on its way. The sniper rifle feels a lot like a shotgun but with the new update, things might change a bit. The Win94 is actually a hunting rifle, and as the leaks suggest a new update might add a built-in scope to the gun. The range of the scope should be close to 3x although there is no info if the new update will increase the power of the gun itself.

As of now, the Win94 takes .45 ammo with a magazine capacity of 8 bullets. It offers base damage of 66 and 110 damage per second. Check out the video below for more info