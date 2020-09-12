PUBG Mobile: Most Watched Esports Game in August, But Remains Banned in India

PUBG Mobile became the most-watched esports title in the month of August. According to Escharts, an esports viewership tracking website, the PUBG Mobile World League (East) was the most popular tournament last month and at its peak, it gathered over one million concurrent viewers. Notably, the maximum number of viewership came during the finals that were scheduled from August 6 to 9.

The tournament was one of the highest in the month of July as well, but couldn’t reach the top spot. However, the peak at the finals concluded 1.1-million viewers, making it the most popular online-only event in 2020. The report also suggests that the game ranked as the number 1 app in India while Hindi viewers contributed 35.8-percent to the total ‘Hours Watched’ number of the tournament. The recent ban of the game in India is also said to bring ‘severe changes’ as well as a statistical decrease.

Following an order by the Indian government to ban 118 Chinese apps in the country, PUBG Mobile was pulled down from prominent app stores. While the Indian gaming community hasn’t taken this well, PUBG Corp finally stepped in with an official statement, giving hope to its fans. The original internal gaming brand under Bluehole Studios came out with an official statement suggesting that it will take all publishing responsibilities and will no longer have an association with Tencent specifically in India.

According to a report PUBG Corp is now said to be looking for an Indian gaming firm so it can restore the popular game in the country. Sources related to the matter suggest that only a licensing agreement will be formed and PUBG Corp will retain the publishing rights for the game. The Indian partner will most likely handle the distribution. Having said that, there is no official confirmation from PUBG Corp or PUBG Mobile India as of yet. As of now the game remains banned and downloading it via official and unofficial means is illegal in the country.