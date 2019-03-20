PUBG Mobile: Mumbai Twins To Burn PUBG Effigy On Holika Dahan, Demanding Ban on The Game

Amar and Ashish Vitthal, twin brothers from Sion Koliwada, have built an effigy of the mobile game which they plan to burn today on the occasion of 'Holika Dahan', to create awareness about the negative impact of PUBG on gamers,Speaking to ANI, Mr Vitthal said, "PUBG must be banned. Parents tell us children play PUBG all day. They appreciate us for the concept." Amar added, "People are turning violent by playing PUBG, children are not focusing on studies. So we came up with this concept. Earlier we had created awareness about noise pollution, demonetisation etc. We will burn this effigy during ''Holika Dahan''. We want to spread a social message."In a recent report, a 15-year-old boy has been reportedly missing since March 11 who, according to the father, he is a great PUBG player and has been brainwashed by teammates to leave his home. The missing minor, Abhinav, is a Class X student, and his father, Rajesh Kumar Jayant, teaches at a government school in Delhi. The father has alleged that Ghaziabad police are not helping locate his son.Around two and a half years ago, he boarded a train to go to Mumbai to meet cricketer MS Dhoni after watching the movie based on his life. However, he had returned home a day later from Faridabad. SP (city) Shlok Kumar said, “The preliminary investigation has revealed that the boy was chatting with someone on the game PUBG and his last messages said that he would continue the the chat using a different screen name. Further investigations are underway.”