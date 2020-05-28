PUBG Mobile 'Mysterious Jungle' Mode to Arrive on June 1: Everything We Know

A new addition is yet again headed to PUBG Mobile and this time it is the ‘Mysterious Jungle’ mode. There isn’t a lot of information regarding what players expect, but we do know that the mode will be focusing on the tropical map of Sanhok.

According to the official information shared by the PUBG Mobile team, “ Sanhok’s look and feel and landscape, it is the most appropriate map to host a jungle-themed mode.” There are going to be some in-map modifications, as well as new jungle-themed outfits to look forward to. PUBG Mobile has also posted a teaser about the upcoming addition giving us a hint that there could be a treasure hunt and new in-game items to discover.

If you remember, right before the launch of 0.18.0 update, we had seen some early gameplay and rumours around the jungle mode. During that time the mode included the ability to float around Sanhok using hot-air balloons. There are also places where players would be able to get some jungle food which, upon consumption, will give you the location of all airdrop crates on the mini-map for a limited period. The Mysterious Jungle mode could also witness changes in the spawn lobby at Bhan with some new tribal decorations.

These were just some of the features that we picked up from the 0.18.0 beta update. The final version of the mode could have new additions or could be completely new. Expect the new mode to arrive on June 1.

The official PUBG Mobile social media channel had recently posted a four-piece jigsaw puzzle hinting that something new is around the corner. While some speculated the arrival of the Karakin map from the PC version of PUBG, some believed that it could be the highly anticipated Erangel 2.0. Early gameplay by popular PUBG Mobile YouTuber Powerbang Gaming has revealed that the map currently doesn't have a name and is called ‘Secret Map’ in the game as it is still under development. The map is like a cross between all the existing ones. So there is snow on the top right, a desert area on the bottom left while the rest is mostly grasslands and trees. There is a rumour that the map could be called 'Fourex' since it includes parts of all four maps.

ALSO READ

PUBG Mobile New 'Fourex' Map Leaked in Beta: Watch Video For More