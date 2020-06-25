PUBG Mobile New Map 'Livik' Officially Announced: Here's Everything We Know

Last month we reported about a new map that is coming exclusively to PUBG Mobile. While the map is still being polished, it was released in the beta version of the game with the name ‘Secret Map.’ A bunch of YouTubers posted gameplays and in fact, we also got a chance to try it out. Today, we have a confirmation that the map is going to be called ‘Livik.’

PUBG Mobile made the official announcement a few hours ago and says that the new map is coming soon. There is no specific launch date, but it seems pretty obvious that it will arrive in the next 0.19.0 update along with the new Season 14. You can try the map before the official release by downloading the latest beta version of PUBG Mobile. However, do note that the map on the beta version is not final and you are going to face a lot of bugs.

The map is like a cross between all the existing ones. So there is snow on the top right, a desert area on the bottom left while the rest is mostly grasslands and trees. There was a rumour that the map could be called 'Fourex' since it includes parts of all four maps. But it seems that is not happening. It doesn't seem as big as Erangel or Miramar though, and it could be a 2x2km map making it the smallest one in the Classic mode.

There has been a significant and well-needed update in the topography while buildings and houses have also been reworked. The map also includes the usual vehicles including the motorbike, UAZ, buggy, and so on. There is also the addition of a new monster truck that can basically drive over almost anything including boulders. There are also some new water physics in the game due to the addition of waterfalls on the map. Apart from these, there are also a bunch of loot crates in different parts of the map that are mostly loaded with a fully kitted gun including a scope, extended mag, and foregrips. Expect new guns to be added as well including a new shotgun called SPAS 12 and a new DMR called MK12.

