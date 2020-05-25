PUBG Mobile New ‘Secret Map’ Released: Here’s Everything We Know

If you are a PUBG Mobile fan like me then you might have seen some teasers about a new map. The official PUBG Mobile social media channel had recently posted a four-piece jigsaw puzzle hinting that something new is around the corner. While some speculated the arrival of the Karakin map from the PC version of PUBG, some believed that it could be the highly anticipated Erangel 2.0.

Well, those guesses are most likely wrong as the latest 0.19.0 beta update in China includes the new map. The map is a part of the Classic battle royale mode, which means this is the fifth edition and also the first map for PUBG Mobile that hasn’t made it to the PC or console version of the game.

Early gameplay by popular PUBG Mobile YouTuber Powerbang Gaming has revealed that the map currently doesn't have a name and is called ‘Secret Map’ in the game as it is still under development. The map is like a cross between all the existing ones. So there is snow on the top right, a desert area on the bottom left while the rest is mostly grasslands and trees. There is a rumour that the map could be called 'Fourex' since it includes parts of all four maps.

It doesn't seem as big as Erangel or Miramar though, and the YouTuber suggests it could be a 2x2km map. There has been significant and well-needed update in the topography while the building and houses have also been reworked. The map also includes the usual vehicles include the motorbike, UAZ, buggy and so on. There is also the addition of a new monster truck that can basically drive over almost anything including boulders. There are also some new water physics in the game due to the addition of waterfalls in the map. Apart from these, there are also a bunch of loot crates in different parts of the map that are mostly loaded with a fully kitted gun including a scope, extended mag and foregrips.

As per the video, there is also the addition of a new shotgun called SPAS 12 which is most likely to come with a built-in silencer and a smaller spread, making it lethal for short-range combat.

For more on the new map, check out the video below: