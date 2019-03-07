English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PUBG Mobile New Zombies Update Might Let You Play as a Zombie: Watch Video
PUBG is expected to launch a new zombie mode that could soon be making its way to the game and if the YouTuber MrGhost Gaming is to be believed, players might get to become zombies to attack and defeat standard players.
PUBG Mobile zombies mode is by far, the most intense battle royale experience available right now. The PUBG Mobile Zombies mode gameplay features a 30-minute round which includes three days and two nights, and while it features 60 players in the usual PUBG Mobile gaming structure, you will have to face multiple kinds of zombies inspired from the Resident Evil 2 game. Now in a recent development, PUBG is expected to launch a new zombie mode that could soon be making its way to the game and if the YouTuber MrGhost Gaming is to be believed, players might get to become zombies to attack and defeat standard players. The tipster also teases the potentiality of a future update that could let players play on as zombies; at this juncture, it becomes exciting, as PUBG players, to anticipate the arrival of the next update to the game. This update could well have everything to do with zombie.
There is currently no information on when the new mode might be made available but as per the YouTuber, it could be made available with the version 0.13 or the 0.14 of the game. It might be similar to the humans vs zombie mode that is available for the PC version of PUBG.
Additionally, the finals of PUBG Mobile India Series will be happening on March 10 at the G.M.C. Balayogi Indoor Stadium, Gachibowli, Hyderabad. The event will start at 11AM and will be live-streamed on Facebook, just like the online qualifiers. Having a total prize pool of Rs 1 Crore, the tournament was announced back in January. It was announced as an open-for-all, unlike last year's ‘Campus Championship’ tournament which was limited to college and university students.
As for the prize money, the PUBG Mobile India Series 2019 tournament has a pool of 1 crore. The winning team will take home Rs 30 lakh, while Rs 10 lakh is reserved for the runner-up and Rs 5 lakh for the third-ranking team. All teams that make it to the top 10 ranks will also receive cash prizes. The top 10 teams will be rewarded with prize money where the first team will get as high as 30 Lakhs and the 10th team will get 50 thousand, which is very low for a mobile game.
