1-min read

PUBG Mobile Offers Cricket Jersey and Helmet Clothing, Here’s How to Get it

You can now dress as a cricket batsman and play PUBG Mobile.

Kunal Khullar | News18.com

Updated:February 1, 2019, 3:34 PM IST
The great thing about PUBG Mobile is that it offers a wide range of content within the game. Apart from killing some people to grab that chicken dinner, one of the most popular features is the variety of apparel and accessories that you can use to style your character.

Sure some of them are not free and require you to actually pay money, it's fun to show off exclusive clothing and skins when you play the game. Last year, around the Diwali festive season, the game offered a special Kurta Pyjama set, targeting the Indian audience. Now there is something new that might entice you, especially if you love cricket.

If you head over to the Events box sitting on the bottom right of the homescreen page, the first option is a new Cricket Jersey along with a Cricket Helmet. It is currently priced at Rs 400 which is apparently after a 66 percent discount. The clothing set is will be available for limited time only, so if you want a unique look while you play PUBG Mobile, then you should probably grab it quickly.

Just yesterday we heard that the PUBG Mobile India Series tournament has received 575,000 registrations, a humongous number for a mobile Esports tournament in India. This proves the widespread support for PUBG Mobile and the loyal enthusiasts playing the game. To register, players need to head over the PUBG Mobile India Series 2019 registration page where there can sign up. Once you have registered, you can either join a squad by entering the Squad ID or create a squad of their own and invite their friends. The tournament will include two qualifying rounds followed by a grand finale. All of the games will be held in the Asia server region in third-person mode.

