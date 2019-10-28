PUBG Mobile: Payload Mode All New Weapons and Armoury Explained

PUBG Mobile took a few days post the launch of 0.15.0 update to roll out its all-new Payload Mode. A new addition to the Arcade section, Payload Mode takes a twist on the classic battle royale mode by adding heavy weaponry and helicopters. The new mode also let’s a squad revive a dead teammate by quickly rushing their ID card to the nearest radio tower marked on the map.

I personally found the new mode to be a nice addition to the game, as it offers faster and more exciting gameplay when compared to the classic mode. The reason for that is because you are always on the move, either searching or flying in a helicopter, or rushing to the radio tower to revive a teammate. This leads to frequent encounters with other players. The mode also brings the game’s first flying vehicle. The helicopter spawns at certain locations and lets you carry your entire squad to the skies. This brings a completely new perspective to the game and can get tricky.

Of course, the biggest attraction of the mode is the new weapons. There are a bunch of new heavy weapons that completely change the way you hunt down enemies. Not only are these new weapons are more powerful, but also have a slight learning curve. Let’s just go through all of them…

M79 Grenade Launcher: This weapon is a single shot; fires 40mm grenade, same rounds as M79 sawed-off handgun. It produces a satisfying (pop) sound when fired; bringing a whole new meaning to clearing buildings; campers beware.

RPG-7: This one is a portable, reusable, unguided, shoulder-launched, anti-vehicle rocket-propelled grenade launcher. This weapon is primarily meant to be used as a deterrent against vehicles. Another advantage of this versatile weapon is that it can fire inside buildings due to its relatively small back-blast. However, this weapon gives off a highly noticeable flash, noise, and smoke, thus giving away your position to enemies.

MGL Grenade Launcher: MGL stands for Multiple Grenade Launcher, this is a six-shot revolver-type, repeating grenade launcher. This provides more firepower than the M79. Now spamming grenades got a whole lot easier. This portable handheld grenade launcher has fast-reload speed, which means continuous, rapid and superior firepower over your enemies. It also has a large blast radius and a high firing rate.

M134 Minigun: The M134 Minigun is a 7.62mm, multi-barrel rotary machine gun with a high, sustained rate of fire. It features a Gatling-style rotating barrel that fires a high rate of 7.62mm bullets at your enemies. This is a beast of a gun that can fire 200 rounds in one go, and if you pair it with the special magazine that is only available in superweapon crates, then its capacity goes up to 300 rounds, making it OP against a fleeing car or helicopter.

M3E1-A: using the same ammo as RPG-7, this new weapon is a man-portable anti-aircraft weapon. Players can aim at a target and the missile will automatically lock onto it. It has a precision-guided missile that tracks heat. It only locks onto vehicles only. The M31-A is by far the most powerful launcher weapon in PUBG MOBILE.

Air Strike Beacon: Create your own mini red zone by marking an area with this beacon. After marking, the area will be then bombed by an airstrike. Make sure you don’t stay too close to the area chosen to be bombed.

Super weapon crate: This crate contains super heavy weapons like M3E1-A, RPGs, level 3 gear and top-tiered weapons. The location of the weapon crate will be marked on the map and as you approach the location, you will see the spot along with a timer. Once the time ends, is when the crate will appear. Everyone will be notified when a crate spawns. Be rest assured that the appearance of the super weapon crate on the map is going to attract a lot of players to that location.

