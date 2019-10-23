PUBG Mobile: Payload Mode Lands Today, Here’s Everything You Need to Know

With the recent arrival of version 0.15.0, PUBG Mobile promised to bring a new mode to the popular battle royale game. However, fans were disappointed as the new Payload Mode never went live, even though it was added to the game. During the release of the update, PUBG Mobile had said that the Payload Mode will be available soon, and today is the day. The new action-packed mode goes Live today, October 23. The new Payload Mode has been available in beta for sometime now and was officially rolled out with update 0.15.0.

It will be a part of the Arcade Mode and will be based on the classic battle royale mode but with a smaller area on Erangel with heavy weaponry as well as the ability to fly helicopters. Judging by some of the early experiences, the new mode is definitely going to be an exciting addition to the game. Apart from the ability to fly helicopters, the mode will include weapons like the M3E1-A rocket launcher, the MGL and M79 grenade launchers and RPG-7. The mode also comes with a new feature that will allow you to revive a dead teammate by picking up their ID Card and taking it to the nearest radio tower. The PUBG Mobile Twitter handle had earlier confirmed that the developers were working to finalise and fine-tune the new mode, which is possibly the reason for its delay all this while.

The recent 0.15.0 update was released on October 16 bringing a bunch of new additions and upgrades to the game. Some of the prominent ones include the ability to shoot and make gas cans explode, grab onto high walls and ledges to climb buildings and other places, and use the powerful desert eagle pistol. There are also many other changes and additions that have been added to the game including new Halloween themed items, UMP changed to UMP45 (now takes .45mm ammo), and replacement of the armoured UAZ with the BRDM-2.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.