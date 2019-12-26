PUBG Mobile Payload x War Mode is Now Live: Everything You Need to Know

Apart from the classic battle royale mode, PUBG Mobile offers a variety of other modes to enjoy with your friends. There’s the recently introduced RegeGear mode where you battle using heavy weapons on vehicles, then there is Team Deathmatch a fast-paced 4v4 mode. There are also some arcade-style modes like quick match, sniper training and so on.

The game developers have now silently added a new mode under EvoGrounds called Payload x War Mode. As the name suggests, it is a combination of Payload and War, so the rules remain the same as War, but you get to play with heavy weapons like grenade launchers and RPGs. You can play solo, with a partner or in a squad and by default you are given basic grenade launchers. Like the regular war mode, you get unlimited spawns and getting the highest number of kills in a specific amount of time earns you a chicken dinner. The new Payload x War Mode is live, and in case you don't see it under EvoGrounds, make sure you have updated to the latest version of the game.

We’ve tried a few rounds and honestly, it adds some variety to the already existing War mode. The fast pace mode keeps you on your toes and tests your skills as you need to have the right aim and trajectory to kill your enemies. PUBG Mobile will soon be getting a new colourblind mode in January so it can cater to a certain audience of the game.

