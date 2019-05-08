PUBG Mobile Players Alert as Apex Legends Mobile is Confirmed by EA: Release Date, Crossplay And More

Apex Legends is already hugely popular on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and now it's coming to a new platform and a new market. According to EA CEO Andrew Wilson, they are already looking for a potential way to bring Apex Legends to mobile platform. In a recent investors call Andrew quoted, "as I said earlier, we are looking at how to take the game to mobile and cross-play over time, and I also expect that this game will have tremendous value in Asia, and we’re in conversations about that."In Korea, another major market for games, Wilson pointed out that EA is self-publishing Apex Legends there. "The game offers an opportunity for us to build a direct connection with our players there, and we hope to be able to leverage this for other games," Wilson said. Though an actual release date was not confirmed the developers at the event. We speculate it to be between September 2019 to November 2019.At present, Apex Legends is available on the Sony PlayStation 4 consoles, Microsoft Xbox One consoles and PCs. Interesting to note though that its biggest rivals, PUBG and Fortnite, are available on Android and iOS as well. Even though this has been a good start for Apex Legends, there is still a long way to go before it comes close to the 200 million user base that Fortnite has, as per the November 2018 numbers by research firm Statista and PUBG, which clocked 20 million daily active users, as per the last reported numbers in September 2018.Time will testify as to whether Apex Legends has the ammunition to hold on against PUBG and Fortnite, and whether it can come close to the player base that those popular battle royale games have.