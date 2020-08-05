PUBG Mobile Players in Jammu Kill Man Who Asked Them to Not Make Noise: Report

PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular games in India as well as around the world, but it has seen its own share of violence being committed as a result of players being addicted to the game. Now, a new report claims that a man in the Badyal Qazian village of R.S. Pura tehsil in Jammu was killed by three PUBG Mobile players, following an altercation where the players were asked to keep the noise down.

According to a PTI report, three people, namely Raj Kumar, Bikram Jeet and Rohit Kumar, were asked by Daleep Raj to not make too much noise when playing the game. This led to an altercation between the three and Raj, who seemingly distracted them from their gaming session. Later in the day, Raj was attacked by the trio with a log of wood in light of the previous altercation. Raj succumbed to subsequent injuries as a result of the attack, and died on the spot.

Despite its widespread popularity, PUBG Mobile has often come in the news for addiction-related acts of violence. Late last month, a college student in Jalandhar, Punjab reportedly shot himself following an argument with his family members. The student’s father was reported to have snatched his smartphone, while he was playing PUBG Mobile with his friends. Such cases have occurred numerous times, where players of the game got severely addicted to it, and in turn, resorted to drastic steps.

Despite these incidents, PUBG Mobile remains one of the most popular mobile games in the world. The title is widely credited to be the one that popularised the battle Royale gameplay genre, with numerous big titles such as Fortnite, Call of Duty: Mobile and Garena Free Fire following in PUBG’s footsteps. The game’s developers have, from time to time, recognised the need to add safeguards such as limiting game time and periodic reminders to take a break as means to break addiction among gamers, but the general opinion on this has remained divided.

The latest incident of Raj’s death in Jammu adds to the list of incidental deaths, linked directly or indirectly to PUBG Mobile.