English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PUBG Mobile Publisher Tencent Partners With Gaming Hardware Maker Razer
Razer and Tencent have partnered on mobile hardware, software optimization, along with potential services.
Razer and Tencent have partnered on mobile hardware, software optimization, along with potential services.
Loading...
Popular gaming accessory and hardware maker Razer has just announced a new partnership with Tencent Games, the publisher behind games like PUBG Mobile and Arena of Valor (Honor of Kings in China). The new partnership is said to focus on mobile gaming, as well as a possibility of joint service offerings.
This also means that the two companies will actively work on optimising Razer’s hardware and software for games released by the Chinese publisher. Razer already has two gaming phones in the market, though fans in India are still waiting for a release. Apart from that Razer has a wide range of gaming accessories both for smartphones, PCs and consoles.
“Mobile gaming keeps growing at an incredible pace and at Razer, we are poised to be a leader in the segment. We have been working with Tencent since 2008 and are excited to now enter into a collaboration with them to spearhead future innovation in the space. With the strengths of Tencent and Razer combined, we are going to supercharge the mobile gaming industry,” said Min-Liang Tan, Co-Founder and CEO of Razer.
The new partnership will be focusing on three major aspects:
-Hardware: Tencent will work closely with Razer to optimize Tencent mobile games for Razer’s hardware, including the Razer Phone and mobile accessories such as mobile game controllers designed by Razer.
-Software: The collaboration will also see both companies working together on optimizing Tencent’s mobile games for Razer’s mobile game platforms and the Razer Cortex mobile game launcher. Razer Cortex is a powerful Android mobile game launcher that optimizes mobile game performance, recommends the latest and greatest gaming deals and launches games from one single location.
Both companies will also explore the use of Razer technologies within Tencent mobile games – such as Chroma RGB lighting as well as THX Spatial Audio from Razer’s audio technology subsidiary THX Ltd.
-Services: As part of the collaboration, Tencent and Razer will also explore additional monetization opportunities for mobile gaming including integrating Razer services and more.
This also means that the two companies will actively work on optimising Razer’s hardware and software for games released by the Chinese publisher. Razer already has two gaming phones in the market, though fans in India are still waiting for a release. Apart from that Razer has a wide range of gaming accessories both for smartphones, PCs and consoles.
“Mobile gaming keeps growing at an incredible pace and at Razer, we are poised to be a leader in the segment. We have been working with Tencent since 2008 and are excited to now enter into a collaboration with them to spearhead future innovation in the space. With the strengths of Tencent and Razer combined, we are going to supercharge the mobile gaming industry,” said Min-Liang Tan, Co-Founder and CEO of Razer.
The new partnership will be focusing on three major aspects:
-Hardware: Tencent will work closely with Razer to optimize Tencent mobile games for Razer’s hardware, including the Razer Phone and mobile accessories such as mobile game controllers designed by Razer.
-Software: The collaboration will also see both companies working together on optimizing Tencent’s mobile games for Razer’s mobile game platforms and the Razer Cortex mobile game launcher. Razer Cortex is a powerful Android mobile game launcher that optimizes mobile game performance, recommends the latest and greatest gaming deals and launches games from one single location.
Both companies will also explore the use of Razer technologies within Tencent mobile games – such as Chroma RGB lighting as well as THX Spatial Audio from Razer’s audio technology subsidiary THX Ltd.
-Services: As part of the collaboration, Tencent and Razer will also explore additional monetization opportunities for mobile gaming including integrating Razer services and more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
-
Wednesday 13 March , 2019
Vivo V15 Pro Review
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Wednesday 13 March , 2019 Vivo V15 Pro Review
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Facebook Stored Millions of User Account Passwords in Plain Text, Which Its Own Employees Could Also Read
- IPL 2019 | Pakistan Bans Broadcast of IPL
- Kesari Movie Review: Akshay Kumar Plays a Fearless Warrior with Remarkable Zeal
- From Madhuri Dixit to Priyanka Chopra, Here’s What Your Favourite Celebs Did This Holi
- Decoding The Voluntary Code of Ethics Binding FB, Twitter, WhatsApp, TikTok During 2019 Polls
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results