PUBG Mobile Publisher Tencent Partners With Gaming Hardware Maker Razer

Popular gaming accessory and hardware maker Razer has just announced a new partnership with Tencent Games, the publisher behind games like PUBG Mobile and Arena of Valor (Honor of Kings in China). The new partnership is said to focus on mobile gaming, as well as a possibility of joint service offerings.This also means that the two companies will actively work on optimising Razer’s hardware and software for games released by the Chinese publisher. Razer already has two gaming phones in the market, though fans in India are still waiting for a release. Apart from that Razer has a wide range of gaming accessories both for smartphones, PCs and consoles.“Mobile gaming keeps growing at an incredible pace and at Razer, we are poised to be a leader in the segment. We have been working with Tencent since 2008 and are excited to now enter into a collaboration with them to spearhead future innovation in the space. With the strengths of Tencent and Razer combined, we are going to supercharge the mobile gaming industry,” said Min-Liang Tan, Co-Founder and CEO of Razer.The new partnership will be focusing on three major aspects:-Hardware: Tencent will work closely with Razer to optimize Tencent mobile games for Razer’s hardware, including the Razer Phone and mobile accessories such as mobile game controllers designed by Razer.-Software: The collaboration will also see both companies working together on optimizing Tencent’s mobile games for Razer’s mobile game platforms and the Razer Cortex mobile game launcher. Razer Cortex is a powerful Android mobile game launcher that optimizes mobile game performance, recommends the latest and greatest gaming deals and launches games from one single location.Both companies will also explore the use of Razer technologies within Tencent mobile games – such as Chroma RGB lighting as well as THX Spatial Audio from Razer’s audio technology subsidiary THX Ltd.-Services: As part of the collaboration, Tencent and Razer will also explore additional monetization opportunities for mobile gaming including integrating Razer services and more.