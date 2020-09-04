PUBG Mobile Pulled Down From Google Play Store & Apple App Store, ISP Block Could be Next

PUBG Mobile is no longer available for download on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. Following the recent order by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to ban 118 Chinese apps in the country, it seems that Google and Apple have both pulled down the popular mobile game. As of now, the game is still running if you already have it installed on your phone. Having said that, it won’t be long before ISP (Internet Service Providers) are ordered to block the game thereby completely blocking the game across the country.

The reason for the ban on PUBG Mobile as well as PUBG Mobile Lite, is the game’s association with Tencent Games, a subsidiary of Tencent Holdings which one of the biggest Chinese multinational companies. The popular battle royale game is played vastly all over the country and is among the 118 mobile apps that have just been banned for “engaging in activities which is prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, defense of India, the security of the state and public order.”

Launched in 2018, PUBG Mobile has a huge fan following all over the globe including a massive audience in India. The game’s origins go back to Korea, however, the mobile version of the game is completely controlled by Chinese multinational technology conglomerate Tencent. Over the course of just over two years, the game has had a major impact on the gaming industry and is one of the biggest titles in the e-sports industry. The PUBG Mobile community has given rise to professional gamers including a number of competitive teams from India representing the country at various global-level tournaments and competitions. PUBG Mobile has also pushed the live game streaming industry in India with a large number of content creators earning good money. This is not the first time we are hearing about a ban on the game as there have been instances in the past where certain cities considered banning PUBG Mobile as it was affecting the mind of the younger audience. There were several cases where students were so addicted to the game that it led to poor concentration in studies, abuse, stealing, and in some cases suicide.