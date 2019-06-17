Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

PUBG Mobile Reaches 400 Million Downloads, Earns $146mn in May 2019

The outrageously power battle royale game has garnered over 200 million downloads in just about six months, outpacing all PUBG Mobile competitors in the vicinity.

News18.com

Updated:June 17, 2019, 5:41 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
PUBG Mobile Reaches 400 Million Downloads, Earns $146mn in May 2019
The outrageously power battle royale game has garnered over 200 million downloads in just about six months, outpacing all PUBG Mobile competitors in the vicinity.
Loading...

PUBG Mobile has achieved yet another strong feat by hitting the staggering 400 million downloads mark across both iOS and Android platforms. The news comes on the back of new updates for PUBG Mobile, which have introduced new gameplay features, as well as a limited edition deathmatch featuring super popular monster, Godzilla.

Tencent's massively popular battle royale game has raked in over 200 million downloads in just the past six months alone, showing no sign of slowing down. In fact, it almost sees daily traffic of a million users playing together, which Tencent will aim to retain with new weapons, maps, gameplay features and other updates.

Marking the expansion of its gamer base, Tencent Global earned $146 million from PUBG Mobile and its China counterpart, Game for Peace, in just May 2019 itself. PUBG Mobile has been consistently topping the revenue charts as well as concurrent gamers charts for the past few months, and with its latest streak, it happens to be continuing on its run.

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram