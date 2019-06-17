PUBG Mobile Reaches 400 Million Downloads, Earns $146mn in May 2019

PUBG Mobile has achieved yet another strong feat by hitting the staggering 400 million downloads mark across both iOS and Android platforms. The news comes on the back of new updates for PUBG Mobile, which have introduced new gameplay features, as well as a limited edition deathmatch featuring super popular monster, Godzilla.

Tencent's massively popular battle royale game has raked in over 200 million downloads in just the past six months alone, showing no sign of slowing down. In fact, it almost sees daily traffic of a million users playing together, which Tencent will aim to retain with new weapons, maps, gameplay features and other updates.

Marking the expansion of its gamer base, Tencent Global earned $146 million from PUBG Mobile and its China counterpart, Game for Peace, in just May 2019 itself. PUBG Mobile has been consistently topping the revenue charts as well as concurrent gamers charts for the past few months, and with its latest streak, it happens to be continuing on its run.