PUBG Mobile Remains Banned in India, But for Rest Season 15 Rolls-Out Today

PUBG Mobile’s brand new season has started rolling out. Season 15, titled ‘Beyond Ace’, is now available and players can grab the new Royale Pass starting today. The new season focuses on elite warriors and brings two prominent costume sets that you can earn as you progress through the RP (Royale Pass) missions.

There is a new upgradeable set that goes from the Whitestar to Silverstar and finally the Blackwing outfit. This is primarily suited for a female character. The best of the lot however is the Samurai Ops set that you can get at 100 RP. Of course, there are a variety of other items that you can earn like the Gauntlet skin for the Thompson, and the Samurai Ops smoke grenade skin. As usual, you can upgrade to the Elite Royale Pass for 600 UC and the Elite Royale Pass Plus for 1800 UC.

Here are some of the most prominent items that you can earn throughout the RP missions:

RP 1 - Whitestar Outfit and Gauntlet Thompson Skin

RP 5 - Whitestar Headgear

RP 10 - Samurai Ops Smoke Grenade

RP 20 - Sad Emote, Golden Nights Backpack

RP 25 - Island Dance Emote

RP 30 - Samurai Ops Parachute, Shadow Assassin Outfit

RP 35 - Shadow Assassin Headgear

RP 40 - Samurai Ops - Pan

RP 50 - Silver Plate – VSS, Royal Finish Plane Skin

RP 52 - PUBG Exceptional Crate

RP 60 - Silverstar Outfit and Silverstar Headgear

RP 70 - Samurai Ops Emote

RP 75 - Samurai Ops Avatar

RP 80 - Samurai Ops Helmet

RP 90 - Samurai Ops - AKM

RP 100 - Samurai Ops Outfit and Samurai Ops Headgear

Go Beyond A.C.E. 💪Royale Pass 15 is coming! Make sure to check it out starting tonight! 👉 https://t.co/2yKZxMHteJ pic.twitter.com/7rQSjZex1w — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) September 14, 2020

PUBG Mobile remains banned in the country after the Indian government released an order to ban 118 Chinese apps in the country including the highly popular battle royale game, earlier this month. According to the directives, downloading or updating the game via official and unofficial methods is illegal in the country.