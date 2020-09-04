PUBG Mobile Rival Garena’s Free Fire Let’s You Play as Hrithik Roshan

With the recent ban of PUBG Mobile in India making headlines, Garena has unveiled a special partnership to introduce a new character for the Indian audience. Part of the ongoing ‘Be the Hero’ campaign, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is going to be Free Fire’s first playable Indian character who will go by the name- Jai. With the partnership, Garena says that it would continue its efforts to entertain and engage the Free Fire Indian community with localised experiences specifically tailored to their preferences.

“I am thrilled to be a part of the Free Fire universe and my official avatar, Jai, that the team has created, is so cool. I hope that all the players enjoy this unique experience,” said Hrithik Roshan. The character's special ability is called 'Raging Reload' where after knocking down an opponent the Gun's magazine automatically gets reloaded by up to 25-percent of its capacity.

Free Fire is a battle royale game available on Android and iOS devices and is published by Singapore based online game developer and publisher Garena. Free Fire was the most downloaded mobile game globally in 2019 and also received the award for the "Best Popular Game" by the Google Play Store in 2019. The game isn’t as impressive when it comes to graphics as they are described to offer "a benefit for mid and low specification phones."

According to the game developer, ever since the announcement of the “Be The Hero” campaign it has received significant attention from influencers across India, with many gaming influencers taking to social media to express their excitement over the partnership. The announcement also comes at a time when the highly popular game PUBG Mobile was banned in the country following the recent order by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to ban 118 Chinese apps.