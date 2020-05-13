PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 13 is Live: Here's a List of All The Best Rewards

The new season of PUBG Mobile is finally here which means the new Royale Pass is finally activated. This also means that your season ranking has also been reset. As we reported earlier, the new season is titled ‘Toy Playground’ and brings toy-inspired in-game items including some slick costumes that are definitely going to remind you of the Power Rangers. The new season is a part of the recently launched 0.18.0 update which included updates for the Miramar map as well as a number of other features. The new Royal Pass was officially enabled at 7.30AM IST and players don’t have to download any update to jump into the new season.
As usual, if you want the Elite Royale Pass, you will have to spend 600UC or if you want to jump ahead, you can pay 1800UC. If you managed to complete all of the Royale Pass missions from last season, you should have gained enough UC to once again buy the new Season 13 Royale Pass.
Like I mentioned above, there are some new costumes that seem to be inspired by the Power Rangers called the Ice Ranger and Fire Ranger. There is also the Nebula Hero Set and a new upgradable Puppet Agent set. Here is a list of all the free and paid RP rewards:
Puppet Agent Set - Basic: Unlocks at RP 1
Rock 'n' Roll - Aug: Unlocks at RP 1
Puppet Agent Mask - Basic: Unlocks at RP 5
Ice Ranger Smoke Grenade: Unlocks at RP 10
Foxtrot Emote: Unlocks at RP 20
Hotdogmobile Motorcycle: Unlocks at RP 20
Pineapple Prince Ornament: Unlocks at RP 25
Rock 'n' Roll Set: Unlocks at RP 30
Rock 'n' Roll Parachute: Unlocks at RP 30
Dynamic Wave Dance Emote: Unlocks at RP 35
Rock 'n' Roll Helmet: Unlocks at RP 40
Toy Alliance - P92: Unlocks at RP 50
Fire Ranger/Ice Ranger Set: Unlocks at RP 50
Draw Blow Emote: Unlocks at RP 55
8-Bit Fort Finish Plane: Unlocks at RP 60
Nebula Hero Graffiti: Unlocks at RP 65
Puppet Agent Set - Intermediate: Unlocks at RP 70
Puppet Agent Mask - Intermediate: Unlocks at RP 75
Bag Lunch Backpack: Unlocks at RP 80
Toy Alliance - Vector: Unlocks at RP 90
Nebula Hero Emote: Unlocks at RP 95
Nebula Hero Set: Unlocks at RP 100