PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 13 is Live: Here's a List of All The Best Rewards

The new season of PUBG Mobile is finally here which means the new Royale Pass is finally activated. This also means that your season ranking has also been reset. As we reported earlier, the new season is titled ‘Toy Playground’ and brings toy-inspired in-game items including some slick costumes that are definitely going to remind you of the Power Rangers. The new season is a part of the recently launched 0.18.0 update which included updates for the Miramar map as well as a number of other features. The new Royal Pass was officially enabled at 7.30AM IST and players don’t have to download any update to jump into the new season.

As usual, if you want the Elite Royale Pass, you will have to spend 600UC or if you want to jump ahead, you can pay 1800UC. If you managed to complete all of the Royale Pass missions from last season, you should have gained enough UC to once again buy the new Season 13 Royale Pass.

Like I mentioned above, there are some new costumes that seem to be inspired by the Power Rangers called the Ice Ranger and Fire Ranger. There is also the Nebula Hero Set and a new upgradable Puppet Agent set. Here is a list of all the free and paid RP rewards:

Puppet Agent Set - Basic: Unlocks at RP 1



Rock 'n' Roll - Aug: Unlocks at RP 1



Puppet Agent Mask - Basic: Unlocks at RP 5



Ice Ranger Smoke Grenade: Unlocks at RP 10



Foxtrot Emote: Unlocks at RP 20



Hotdogmobile Motorcycle: Unlocks at RP 20



Pineapple Prince Ornament: Unlocks at RP 25



Rock 'n' Roll Set: Unlocks at RP 30



Rock 'n' Roll Parachute: Unlocks at RP 30



Dynamic Wave Dance Emote: Unlocks at RP 35



Rock 'n' Roll Helmet: Unlocks at RP 40



Toy Alliance - P92: Unlocks at RP 50



Fire Ranger/Ice Ranger Set: Unlocks at RP 50



Draw Blow Emote: Unlocks at RP 55



8-Bit Fort Finish Plane: Unlocks at RP 60



Nebula Hero Graffiti: Unlocks at RP 65



Puppet Agent Set - Intermediate: Unlocks at RP 70



Puppet Agent Mask - Intermediate: Unlocks at RP 75



Bag Lunch Backpack: Unlocks at RP 80



Toy Alliance - Vector: Unlocks at RP 90



Nebula Hero Emote: Unlocks at RP 95



Nebula Hero Set: Unlocks at RP 100



