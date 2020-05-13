TECH

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 13 is Live: Here's a List of All The Best Rewards

PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 13 is Live: Here's a List of All The Best Rewards

Season 13 Royale Pass is officially available unlocking a bunch of new in-game items for you to earn.

Kunal Khullar
  • Last Updated: May 13, 2020, 2:59 PM IST
Share this:

The new season of PUBG Mobile is finally here which means the new Royale Pass is finally activated. This also means that your season ranking has also been reset. As we reported earlier, the new season is titled ‘Toy Playground’ and brings toy-inspired in-game items including some slick costumes that are definitely going to remind you of the Power Rangers. The new season is a part of the recently launched 0.18.0 update which included updates for the Miramar map as well as a number of other features. The new Royal Pass was officially enabled at 7.30AM IST and players don’t have to download any update to jump into the new season.

As usual, if you want the Elite Royale Pass, you will have to spend 600UC or if you want to jump ahead, you can pay 1800UC. If you managed to complete all of the Royale Pass missions from last season, you should have gained enough UC to once again buy the new Season 13 Royale Pass.

Like I mentioned above, there are some new costumes that seem to be inspired by the Power Rangers called the Ice Ranger and Fire Ranger. There is also the Nebula Hero Set and a new upgradable Puppet Agent set. Here is a list of all the free and paid RP rewards:

Puppet Agent Set - Basic: Unlocks at RP 1

Rock 'n' Roll - Aug: Unlocks at RP 1

Puppet Agent Mask - Basic: Unlocks at RP 5

Ice Ranger Smoke Grenade: Unlocks at RP 10

Foxtrot Emote: Unlocks at RP 20

Hotdogmobile Motorcycle: Unlocks at RP 20

Pineapple Prince Ornament: Unlocks at RP 25

Rock 'n' Roll Set: Unlocks at RP 30

Rock 'n' Roll Parachute: Unlocks at RP 30

Dynamic Wave Dance Emote: Unlocks at RP 35

Rock 'n' Roll Helmet: Unlocks at RP 40

Toy Alliance - P92: Unlocks at RP 50

Fire Ranger/Ice Ranger Set: Unlocks at RP 50

Draw Blow Emote: Unlocks at RP 55

8-Bit Fort Finish Plane: Unlocks at RP 60

Nebula Hero Graffiti: Unlocks at RP 65

Puppet Agent Set - Intermediate: Unlocks at RP 70

Puppet Agent Mask - Intermediate: Unlocks at RP 75

Bag Lunch Backpack: Unlocks at RP 80

Toy Alliance - Vector: Unlocks at RP 90

Nebula Hero Emote: Unlocks at RP 95

Nebula Hero Set: Unlocks at RP 100


Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading