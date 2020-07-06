PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 14 Arriving on July 14, Confirm Update 0.19.0 Patch Notes

PUBG Mobile recently announced the official patch notes for the upcoming 0.19.0 update that is rolling out tomorrow, July 7. The patch notes, giving details on what we can expect from the update, also mention details of Royale Pass Season 14.

The new Royal Pass will be available for purchase from July 14. As reported earlier, the new season will be titled ‘Spark the Flame.’ Here’s what the official patch notes say:

Royale Pass Season 14: Spark the Flame (available July 14)

-All-new themes, better level rewards, and new multi-form outfits.



-To celebrate the 2nd Anniversary of Royale Pass, the Roaring Dragon and Dragon -Hunter-themed rewards from Season 5 will return.



-A RP Prime subscription collaboration with Google is available. Includes both Prime and -Prime Plus, which can be subscribed to simultaneously. Supports monthly, quarterly, and yearly subscription. Collect 300 or 900 RP Vouchers every month, along with redemption discounts and Airplane Ranking display perks (only available for Google at this time; available soon for other players).



-Consolidated page for RP perks. Instantly view consecutive purchase perks and preview other exclusive RP perks.



-Added an RP Crate Luck Event with amazing rewards.



-There is a chance to display an RP-related message when returning to the lobby after a match.



-Improved display of Airplane Ranking and other content in-battle.

Previous leaks suggest that the new season is going to have a lot of flame and fire inspired in-game items and skins so expect a lot of reds and oranges, and obviously flame patterns. The official trailer for the new season was leaked a few days back. The setting of the trailer is yet again a Mad Max-inspired post-apocalyptic world. You can see a car chase where two characters are driving their ‘boss’ through a desert who has a special costume set with purple hair and armour. The boss blows up the two cars chasing them effortlessly, but then the ‘hero’ arrives all suited up in a leather outfit with golden epaulets, cape and a general’s hat. The car chase continues eventually the hero crashing into the other and the trailer ends with the hero and boss facing each other.

Watch the trailer here:

