PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 4 coming on November 20: M762 Rifle, Rainy Weather And More

PUBG Mobile Season 4 begins later this week, following the official end of Tencent's Season 3 run. The season 3 ended yesterday and that made players eager to know about the upcoming PUBG season 4. The eagerness which is now answered. The official PUBG mobile announced the new season on Twitter last night and ever since the PUBG fans are going crazy over the soon to be released season"We will be pushing an update on November 20 without taking the servers offline. Please make sure you have enough space on your device and download the update via Wi-Fi," the announcement notice in PUBG Mobile said.Tencent has announced that they will be pushing out a new update to PUBG Mobile on November 20, without taking the servers offline. The notification for the November 20 update is now popping up for PUBG Mobile players, along with details of what the update will bring. A Royal Pass will be provided in Season 4, including weekly challenges. Players can gain up to 100 Royal Points or RP. Besides this, Season 4 will bring map changes, new weapons, vehicles, and costumes. The new update will probably bring with it new weapons, rare outfits, and new character skins. The Redemption feature is being reworked, and new Mission cards are being added as well.