English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 4 coming on November 20: M762 Rifle, Rainy Weather And More
Tencent has announced that they will be pushing out a new update to PUBG Mobile on November 20, without taking the servers offline.
PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 4 coming on November 20: M762 Rifle, Rainy Weather And More
Loading...
PUBG Mobile Season 4 begins later this week, following the official end of Tencent's Season 3 run. The season 3 ended yesterday and that made players eager to know about the upcoming PUBG season 4. The eagerness which is now answered. The official PUBG mobile announced the new season on Twitter last night and ever since the PUBG fans are going crazy over the soon to be released season"We will be pushing an update on November 20 without taking the servers offline. Please make sure you have enough space on your device and download the update via Wi-Fi," the announcement notice in PUBG Mobile said.
Tencent has announced that they will be pushing out a new update to PUBG Mobile on November 20, without taking the servers offline. The notification for the November 20 update is now popping up for PUBG Mobile players, along with details of what the update will bring. A Royal Pass will be provided in Season 4, including weekly challenges. Players can gain up to 100 Royal Points or RP. Besides this, Season 4 will bring map changes, new weapons, vehicles, and costumes. The new update will probably bring with it new weapons, rare outfits, and new character skins. The Redemption feature is being reworked, and new Mission cards are being added as well.
Also Read: PUBG Arrives on PlayStation 4 on December 7; Have You Pre-Ordered The Game Yet?
Also Read: PUBG Tests Training Mode on Xbox One: Watch Video
Another season has come and gone. Hopefully you got what you needed in Season 3. But worry not, because Season 4 is just around the corner! Stay tuned.— PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) November 18, 2018
Tencent has announced that they will be pushing out a new update to PUBG Mobile on November 20, without taking the servers offline. The notification for the November 20 update is now popping up for PUBG Mobile players, along with details of what the update will bring. A Royal Pass will be provided in Season 4, including weekly challenges. Players can gain up to 100 Royal Points or RP. Besides this, Season 4 will bring map changes, new weapons, vehicles, and costumes. The new update will probably bring with it new weapons, rare outfits, and new character skins. The Redemption feature is being reworked, and new Mission cards are being added as well.
Also Read: PUBG Arrives on PlayStation 4 on December 7; Have You Pre-Ordered The Game Yet?
Also Read: PUBG Tests Training Mode on Xbox One: Watch Video
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
OnePlus 6T Review: An Android Flagship, Redefined
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Review: Tata Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP First Drive
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
First Look: Apple MacBook Air 2018
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
First Look: The New Apple iPad Pros
-
Tuesday 30 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Mercedes-Benz A-Class Saloon
OnePlus 6T Review: An Android Flagship, Redefined
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Review: Tata Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP First Drive
Thursday 01 November , 2018 First Look: Apple MacBook Air 2018
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 First Look: The New Apple iPad Pros
Tuesday 30 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Mercedes-Benz A-Class Saloon
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Look Happy and Radiant in These Wedding Pictures: See Here
- Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ Sangeet Details Revealed, Here’s Who’ll Choreograph the Ceremony
- WATCH | Sunil Chhetri Calls for Reworked Allocation of AFC Cup Slots
- AIFF Summons Gourav Mukhi for Hearing, Suspended Till Final Decision is Reached
- Upcoming 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga to Deliver 25.47 kmpl Mileage, Petrol Rated at 19.34 kmpl
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...