PUBG Mobile Season 10 Arriving on November 9: Here’s Everything We Know

The next season of PUBG Mobile has leaked on multiple occasions and today we have a confirmed launch date. Season 10 will officially kick-in from November 9 bringing a bunch of new features and in-game items. We are also expecting the new season to bump up the game to version 0.15.5. The launch date was confirmed on PUBG Mobile's official social media channels.

Thanks to a video by Mr. Ghost Gaming, we’ve had an early look at the upcoming season which is going to be themed as ‘Fury of the Wasteland.’ So expect a lot of Mad Max inspired in-game rewards as you progress through the season. As usual, the Elite Royale Pass will cost 600UC while the Elite Plus will cost 1800UC. Expect some rewards when you move to the new season based on your stats on the previous season. Of course, there is a season 10 parachute skin, costume along with a skin for the M249. There are a bunch of new emotes, avatar frames, a new wasteland-inspired M416 skin in the gun lab and a similarly themed pan skin.

There are also a variety of costumes, some of which seem to match with a previously leaked video which included a bunch of headgear. Some of them include the Apocalypse Guardian Set, Desert Trooper Set, Snowflake Girl Set, Irradiated Frog Set, and so on. They don’t necessarily look very impressive, but we are pretty sure they are going to look way better once the season actually rolls out.

A separate video also suggests that season 10 will be adding a new gun to the artillery. The MP5K submachine gun will finally make its way to the game. It takes 9mm ammo and supports all attachments including sight, muzzle, magazine, foregrip, and stock. The update will also include a brand new vehicle called the Zima. It’s a hatchback-style car with a carrier on top and by the looks of it, the new vehicle will be exclusively available in the snow-covered map of Vikendi. Other expected features include a new quick chat voice model called Sara, a bunch of new funny looking emotes and some avatar frames and avatars.

