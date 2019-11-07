PUBG Mobile Season 10: MP5K, Team Deathmatch The Ruins, and Other Expected Features

We now have confirmation that PUBG Mobile will enter season 10 on November 9. As usual, the new season will bring in a brand new Royale Pass along with a new theme, a variety of new in-game rewards and items. We can also expect a bump in the game version to 0.15.5 along with a new map for Team Deathmatch and the new MP5K submachine gun.

Thanks to early beta previews by various YouTubers, including the infamous Mr. Ghost Gaming, we have compiled some of the best features that will be arriving with season 10.

Team Deathmatch: The Ruins

Team Deathmatch was added to Evo Grounds section earlier this year with update 0.13.0. The fast-paced game mode currently offers only one map called Warehouse. Season 10 is expected to bring a new map to the mode called ‘The Ruins’. Yes, you may remember ruins from Erangel or Sanhok, and this one is going to be based on the latter. So expect some 4-on-4 action on the ruins of a deserted temple located on a tropical island setting.

MP5K Submachine Gun

After bringing some changes to the UMP and Vector in the last update, a new gun will be added to the artillery with update 0.15.5 and season 10. The MP5K submachine, which is already available on the PC and console version of the game, will finally make its way to PUBG Mobile. It takes 9mm ammo and supports all attachments including sight, muzzle, magazine, foregrip, and stock. This should serve as a good alternative to the UMP since it was recently changed to take .45mm bullets.

Fury of the Wasteland

As with all seasons, the upcoming season 10 will bring a new theme. This time players will get to experience ‘Fury of the Wasteland’ which sounds like a post apocalyptic setting straight out of Mad Max. Expect gun and vehicle skins as well as new clothes inspired from the new theme.

Zima

A brand new vehicle is going to be added to the game. Called the Zima, the new car looks like a hatchback with some off-roading tyres. Considering the finish, it seems that it will only be available in Vikendi as there are patches of snow all around the car.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.