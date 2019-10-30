PUBG Mobile Season 10 Royale Pass Leaked: Rewards, Costumes, Skins, and More
All the new goodies that will be arriving with Season 10 for PUBG Mobile.
All the new goodies that will be arriving with Season 10 for PUBG Mobile.
PUBG Mobile Season 9 is going to come to an end very soon which means Season 10 is upon us. From what we know, the next season could rollout around November 7. Thanks to some leaks we also have an early look at the upcoming season which is going to be themed as ‘Fury of the Wasteland.’ So expect a lot of Mad Max inspired in-game rewards as you progress through the season.
As usual, the Elite Royale Pass will cost 600UC while the Elite Plus will cost 1800UC. Expect some rewards when you move to the new season based on your stats on the previous season. Of course, there is a season 10 parachute skin, costume along with a skin for the M249. There are a bunch of new emotes, avatar frames, a new wasteland-inspired M416 skin in the gun lab and a similarly themed pan skin.
There are also a variety of costumes, some of which seem to match with a previously leaked video which included a bunch of headgear. Some of them include the Apocalypse Guardian Set, Desert Trooper Set, Snowflake Girl Set, Irradiated Frog Set, and so on. They don’t necessarily look very impressive, but we are pretty sure they are going to look way better once the season actually rolls out. For more watch the leaks in the video below courtesy Mr. Ghost Gaming:
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Renault to Launch Maruti Suzuki Dzire Rivalling Compact Sedan in India
- PUBG Mobile Season 10 Royale Pass Leaked: Rewards, Costumes, Skins, and More
- At Bachchans' Diwali Party, Shah Rukh Khan Saves Aishwarya Rai's Manager from Fire
- Are Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary the Winners of Nach Baliye 9?
- WhatsApp Update For iPhone is Great News if You Like to Keep Annoying Groups on Mute