PUBG Mobile Season 11 Update 0.17.0 May Introduce its Latest Special Character, Carlo

PUBG Mobile is reportedly close to getting a new update, with version 0.17.0 set to arrive globally on February 12, 2020. The update is already available in beta, and reports about it suggest that the much awaited Erangel 2.0 map is on its way to the game. Interestingly, a new report about the update by popular PUBG Mobile YouTuber, Mr. Ghost Gaming, has claimed that the game is set to receive a new character in it, named Carlo. Going by the reports, Carlo will be introduced in the game with the stable version of PUBG Mobile's latest update, and may offer special abilities in the same way as the game's previous special character, Sara.

That said, it is not quite clear as to what exactly would Carlo add to the game. PUBG Mobile's first special in-game character, Sara, was added in the game's EVO mode, and players could complete in-game missions to win character cards. Once a total of 60 cards were collected, Sara would be unlocked, and add the ability to reinforce any vehicle that is being travelled in. This would allow players to travel quicker, while remaining safe with the help of Sara's special ability. It will be interesting to see how PUBG Mobile uses Carlo, and which abilities are given to him.

PUBG Mobile's 0.17.0 update is expected to bring the Erangel 2.0 map, which will add the ability for players to throw items to fellow teammates, and also carry more items at one go. It is also expected to introduce a Call of Duty-like player class segregation, which is not surprising as Call of Duty's popularity picks up steam to squarely rival PUBG Mobile's dominance. Another expected mode is called Extreme Cold, which is expected to be a survival based game mode.

In terms of weapons, PUBG Mobile's latest update is slated to bring the DBS double-barrel pump action shotgun, which uses 12-gauge ammo. The weapon will be available via airdrop supplies only, and players can attach red dot, holographic scope, and 2x and 6x zoom scopes to the gun. The update will also add the ability for users to attach a red dot scope or a holographic scope to Uzi as well. How Carlo, the new special character, would fit in to this new scheme of things, remains to be seen for now.

