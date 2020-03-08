PUBG Mobile Season 12 Royale Pass Available For Rs 200 Discount Courtesy Google Play Store

If you are planning to buy the PUBG Mobile Season 12 Royale Pass today, hold up! Before you spend that money, there is a special discount coupon that is being offered on the Google Play Store. The coupon can be used for a Rs 200 discount on a PUBG Mobile in-game purchase when you make a transaction priced more than Rs 350 at the time of purchase on via the Google Play Store.

This is not the first time that a PUBG Mobile discount voucher is being offered for users. Back in November 2019, a similar discount coupon was offered for PUBG Mobile players on Google Play.

Note, that the coupon is going to be valid until March 29. This means that it is the perfect time to redeem the coupon and get some UC (Unknown Cash) cause the next season rolls out today (March 9). Season 12 is going to be titled ‘2GETHER WE PLAY’ and if you were planning to grab the new Royale Pass, then you could save some money.

To redeem the offer, just head over to the Google Play Store and open the main menu on the top left and head over to Account. You should see the coupon under the Rewards tab. main menu or inside of the rewards section. The coupon has to be availed from the Google Play Store first and then from the game.

While Tencent has already announced this season’s theme, some previously leaked information confirmed that this season will be all about the game’s second launch anniversary. Apart from new in-game items and rewards, some of the old 1st-anniversary items making a comeback. These items were spotted on the 0.17.0 beta update, which means that it can include items like the Brilliant anniversary set including the headgear and helmet. The L&Q Chicken skin for the M762, Brilliant Anniversary backpack, Street Art Kar98K, Elite Soldier Set and the Lucky Rabbit Set will also make a comeback.



