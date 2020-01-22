PUBG Mobile Season 12: Second Anniversary Royale Pass Rewards Leaked

As season 11 of PUBG Mobile progresses, we are getting closer to the second launch anniversary of the popular mobile game. Just like last year, we are expecting the game to get an overhaul to celebrate the milestone. PUBG Mobile officially launched in March 2017 which means that the next season is going to be all about the second anniversary.

The next season is going to be titled ‘2GETHER WE PLAY.’ This information comes courtesy a video posted by Mr. Ghost Gaming, who is known to be pretty accurate when it comes to leaks around PUBG Mobile. The theme is going to be all colourful and as with every new season, expect a variety of outfits. Since this is an early leak, we have only a handful of expected in-game items that will make their way to season 12.

Some of these include a new colourful skin for the QBZ and a matching outfit as a Royale Pass purchase bonus. There are also some outfits that users will get through a lucky draw and they seem to be inspired by playing cards. Apart from that, there are a variety of backpack, helmet and gun skins besides avatars and avatar frames.

There is also a possibility that the BP to UC subscription might make a comeback which was first seen in season 5. For more, check out the video below:

