PUBG Mobile Season 12: Second Anniversary Royale Pass Rewards Leaked
Here is an early look at the next season of PUBG Mobile that will be themed around the 2nd anniversary of the game.
Here is an early look at the next season of PUBG Mobile that will be themed around the 2nd anniversary of the game.
As season 11 of PUBG Mobile progresses, we are getting closer to the second launch anniversary of the popular mobile game. Just like last year, we are expecting the game to get an overhaul to celebrate the milestone. PUBG Mobile officially launched in March 2017 which means that the next season is going to be all about the second anniversary.
The next season is going to be titled ‘2GETHER WE PLAY.’ This information comes courtesy a video posted by Mr. Ghost Gaming, who is known to be pretty accurate when it comes to leaks around PUBG Mobile. The theme is going to be all colourful and as with every new season, expect a variety of outfits. Since this is an early leak, we have only a handful of expected in-game items that will make their way to season 12.
Some of these include a new colourful skin for the QBZ and a matching outfit as a Royale Pass purchase bonus. There are also some outfits that users will get through a lucky draw and they seem to be inspired by playing cards. Apart from that, there are a variety of backpack, helmet and gun skins besides avatars and avatar frames.
There is also a possibility that the BP to UC subscription might make a comeback which was first seen in season 5. For more, check out the video below:
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Michelin Energy XM2+ Tyre – Safety, Handling, Performance Tested
-
Friday 10 January , 2020 Apple MacBook Pro 16 Review: Like Nothing Else
-
Monday 13 January , 2020 Lenovo ThinkPad X1: World's First Foldable Laptop
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 Honda SP 125 First Ride Review |Worthy Replacement for the CB Shine SP
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Uncivilised Behaviour': Chinese City Apologises After Shaming Residents for Wearing Pyjamas in Public
- Rangoli Chandel Thanks Kangana Ranaut for Supporting Her During Acid-attack Incident
- Shantanu Maheshwari Saves Co-actor Reecha Sinha from Drowning
- WhatsApp Users, Dark Mode is Finally Rolling Out With Beta For Android: Here is How to Use it
- Thailand Masters: Kidambi Srikanth, Sameer Verma Lose in 1st Round as 2020 Tokyo Dreams Take Further Hit