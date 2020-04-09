PUBG Mobile Season 13 Leaked: Toy Playground Theme, Royale Pass Rewards, Launch Date and More

We are still about three weeks away for the ongoing PUBG Mobile season to finish. However, details of season 13 are already out in the open. If the information shared by reliable YouTuber Mr Ghost Gaming is true, then we can expect the next season to have a new theme inspired by toys.

According to a video shared by the YouTuber, the next season will be titled ‘Toys Playground’ and will have most of the skins and clothing inspired by your childhood memories. Expect a lot of colourful stuff happening all around and by the looks of the video, there will be some Power Rangers inspired sets and some of them look a lot like Gundam robots.

The video confirms a new colourful gun skin for the Vector which seems to take inspiration from Lego. A similar skin can be seen for the P92 pistol. The 100 RP (Royale Pass) reward will be a complete set as it is with all seasons. This time there will be a choice between two sets, the Lava Superman or the Flash Superman. As I mentioned earlier, these sets look a lot like they have been inspired from Power Rangers.

There’s also something called the ‘Tribal Treasure’ which includes a cool looking outfit with a Ram skull as a headgear. There are also some other items like a leather set with some padding, a unique headgear, a parachute skin, an AUG skin and more.

Lastly, a new character might be introduced with season 13. Andy seems to be a magician but we are not sure as to what exactly his abilities will be. There are also some new voice chat commands that will be added with the upcoming season. It is expected that season 12 will finish around May 12, so we can expect season 13 to drop around May 13. There is also news that update 0.18.0 will also introduce a refresh to the Miramar map.

For more info, check out the video below: